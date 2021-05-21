Solutions Programmer

To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.
Responsibilities:
1 – Give input to Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions and provide feedback on specifications
2 – Draft systems & technical specifications
3 – Provide solutions on finalisation of outstanding business / technical specifications
4 – Recommend solutions to the system analysts with regards to restoring and or maintaining data integrity
5 – Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
Qualification:
Diploma in Information Technology
Requirement:
SQL Certificate
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- JAD
- system integration
- collections system
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma