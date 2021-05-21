Solutions Programmer

May 21, 2021

To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.

Responsibilities:

1 – Give input to Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions and provide feedback on specifications
2 – Draft systems & technical specifications
3 – Provide solutions on finalisation of outstanding business / technical specifications
4 – Recommend solutions to the system analysts with regards to restoring and or maintaining data integrity
5 – Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Qualification:
Diploma in Information Technology

Requirement:
SQL Certificate

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • JAD
  • system integration
  • collections system

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

