Solutions Programmer

To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.

Responsibilities:

1 – Give input to Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions and provide feedback on specifications

2 – Draft systems & technical specifications

3 – Provide solutions on finalisation of outstanding business / technical specifications

4 – Recommend solutions to the system analysts with regards to restoring and or maintaining data integrity

5 – Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Qualification:

Diploma in Information Technology

Requirement:

SQL Certificate

Desired Skills:

SQL

JAD

system integration

collections system

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

