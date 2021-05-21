Specialist Continuous Innovation at Sibanye Stillwater

The Specialist Continuous Innovation will form part of the Group Technology and Innovation department. The incumbent will be responsible for the execution of strategic Technology and Innovation projects and programmes that form part of the Technology and Innovation portfolio. In addition, Specialists in Continuous Innovation will provide assistance with the administration and execution of organisations external Technology and Innovation initiatives including university and industry partnerships, the iSX programme and strategic supplier and service provider relationships.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 03 June 2021.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of B.Sc or B.Eng (NQF 7) in Mining, Mechanical, Electrical, Industrial or Chemical.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in an engineering or innovation project management field.

Be registered with the Engineering Council of SA as a Candidate Engineer.

Have computer skills (MS Office and Symplexity).

Have general understanding of the South African mining and minerals sector.

Have knowledge and understanding of legislation and compliance in the mining and minerals sector.

Have knowledge and understanding of relevant current Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental legislation.

Have knowledge and understanding of primary labour legislation and labour relations.

Have knowledge and understanding of mining principles.

Have knowledge and understanding of essential basic, first and fundamental engineering principles.

Have knowledge and understanding of the relevant terminology used in mining (surface, underground, mechanized and conventional).

Have basic knowledge of good financial management practices.

Have knowledge and understanding of the roles, function and responsibilities of the main stakeholders and role players in projects and programmes.

Have a valid driver’s license

Have a clear security screening record.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Project Management qualification.

Post graduate qualification in a relevant field.

Key responsibilities include:

Assisting in facilitating the identification of risks/issues or improvement opportunities within the organisation.

Applying appropriate research methodologies to define the user requirement specification (URS) for potential solutions.

Engaging with relevant solution partners for the design and development of customised solutions for URS.

Managing/coordinating the project teams, systems and processes to ensure scope and timelines are adhered to and managing conflicts within the project.

Analysing and interpreting project data and reports and taking corrective actions as required.

Planning and managing project resources (finance, personnel, equipment and materials) as required.

Maintaining and updating the project schedule and project governance.

Managing the review of the progress and value add realization of the projects.

Ensuring all Standard Operating Procedures or Code of Practices are updated, documented, signed off and published.

Ensuring that all stakeholders are trained on the SOP and COPs.

Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisation and externally at all levels.

Sourcing, contracting and negotiating with service providers.

Manage the finances of the relevant projects to achieve project objectives.

Formulate budgets for approval and manage the budget of technology and innovation initiatives.

Cost Capital Expenditure and process Application for Financial Expenditure (AFE).

Lead and drive cost saving and cash conservation initiatives.

Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Align to international responsible mining principles.

Maintain and comply with SHE standards within the work environment.

Contributing to the management of risk within own field of expertise.

Instil a culture of SHE leadership within the department.

Comply with requirements of the Quality Management System Focus on safety and health as well as operational excellence.

