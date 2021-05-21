Specialist: Information and Technology Risk at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To provide independent oversight, advice and assistance to the business in the identification, evaluation, assessment and treatment of information and technology related risks.
- To improve risk awareness and risk culture through challenging first-line management’s information and technology risk management practices.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 or more years’ experience in Risk Management and/or Internal/ External Auditing.
- Proven experience in a governance and oversight capacity, e.g. IT Governance, IT Audit or Information Security
- Proven experience and understanding of Cyber and IT Security best practice and principles.
Ideal:
- Banking industry experience and knowledge
- Experience in data privacy and related compliance, e.g. RDARR, DAMA, GDPR
- Prior experience in a Cyber or IT Security role, e.g. ISO role, cyber security role, IT auditor (IT Security specialisation)
- 5+ years’ specialist experience within risk and compliance
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Risk and Compliance or Commerce
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Risk and Compliance or Commerce
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Experience applying/ Basic understanding of relevant risk methodologies and IT/ Cyber Security control frameworks, e.g. COBIT, ISF, ISO, NIST, ITIL, COSO, DAMA, DM-BOK
- Experience in performing risk and control assessments
- Experience in information risk management
- Experience in IT risk management including information security
- General business acumen
- Understanding of IT/ Cyber Security and Cloud Computing
Ideal:
- Banking industry experience and knowledge, including BCBS-239 (RDARR principles)
- Experience in Information Technology Audit and Continuous Auditing techniques
- Understanding of Data Management practices
- Knowledge of leading practices and regulatory requirements
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks