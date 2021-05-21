Specialist: Information and Technology Risk at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To provide independent oversight, advice and assistance to the business in the identification, evaluation, assessment and treatment of information and technology related risks.

To improve risk awareness and risk culture through challenging first-line management’s information and technology risk management practices.

Experience

Minimum:

5 or more years’ experience in Risk Management and/or Internal/ External Auditing.

Proven experience in a governance and oversight capacity, e.g. IT Governance, IT Audit or Information Security

Proven experience and understanding of Cyber and IT Security best practice and principles.

Ideal:

Banking industry experience and knowledge

Experience in data privacy and related compliance, e.g. RDARR, DAMA, GDPR

Prior experience in a Cyber or IT Security role, e.g. ISO role, cyber security role, IT auditor (IT Security specialisation)

5+ years’ specialist experience within risk and compliance

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Risk and Compliance or Commerce

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Risk and Compliance or Commerce

Knowledge

Minimum:

Experience applying/ Basic understanding of relevant risk methodologies and IT/ Cyber Security control frameworks, e.g. COBIT, ISF, ISO, NIST, ITIL, COSO, DAMA, DM-BOK

Experience in performing risk and control assessments

Experience in information risk management

Experience in IT risk management including information security

General business acumen

Understanding of IT/ Cyber Security and Cloud Computing

Ideal:

Banking industry experience and knowledge, including BCBS-239 (RDARR principles)

Experience in Information Technology Audit and Continuous Auditing techniques

Understanding of Data Management practices

Knowledge of leading practices and regulatory requirements

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

Learn more/Apply for this position