Specialist: Investment Analyst at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose
To provide specialist advise & support in the collection & analysis of investment information that enables decision making & provide a sound basis for recommendation formulation, through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed SOPs.
Minimum Experience
2 – 3 years experience in a similar environment
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Mathematical Sciences
Additional Minimum Qualifications
Outputs
Process
- Collect and collate information into a usable format in order to provide information related to the development of investment ideas.
- Analyse the performance of companies in order to advise fund managers and or clients on potential investments.
- Ensure effective implementation and execution of investment activities and initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the investment process.
- Contribute to the investment reporting and analytics process for investment teams and support the marketing and client service teams with data requests.
- Advise on investment accounting and business processes, so that these requirements can be translated to provide better access and data for the user.
- Accountable for the execution of specialised work including the improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures.
- Proactively solves problems, determines root-cause and applies solutions in line with guidelines and providing the necessary information to solve problems related to area of specialisation.
- Plan for own task execution and advises on improvements related to area of specialisation.
Customer
- Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles to provide specialist support and guidance.
Finance
- Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage related to the area of specialisation.
Learning and Growth
- Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement associated with area of specialisation.
Governance
- Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.
Competencies
Liberty Values
Technical Competencies
- Investment Research (Intermediate)
- Research and Information Gathering (Basic)
- Investment Management (Basic)
Behavioural Competencies
- Persuading and Influencing (Basic)
- Professional/Technical learning (Basic)
- Analytical Thinking (Proficient)
- Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)
- Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)
- Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)
- Communicating with Impact (Basic)
- Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)
- Customer Orientation (Basic)