Specialist: Investment Analyst at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide specialist advise & support in the collection & analysis of investment information that enables decision making & provide a sound basis for recommendation formulation, through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed SOPs.

Minimum Experience

2 – 3 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Mathematical Sciences

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Collect and collate information into a usable format in order to provide information related to the development of investment ideas.

Analyse the performance of companies in order to advise fund managers and or clients on potential investments.

Ensure effective implementation and execution of investment activities and initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the investment process.

Contribute to the investment reporting and analytics process for investment teams and support the marketing and client service teams with data requests.

Advise on investment accounting and business processes, so that these requirements can be translated to provide better access and data for the user.

Accountable for the execution of specialised work including the improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures.

Proactively solves problems, determines root-cause and applies solutions in line with guidelines and providing the necessary information to solve problems related to area of specialisation.

Plan for own task execution and advises on improvements related to area of specialisation.

Customer

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles to provide specialist support and guidance.

Finance

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage related to the area of specialisation.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Investment Research (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Basic)

Investment Management (Basic)

Behavioural Competencies

Persuading and Influencing (Basic)

Professional/Technical learning (Basic)

Analytical Thinking (Proficient)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

