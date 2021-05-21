START A CAREER TODAY at Global Direct Vereeniging

START A CAREER IN SALES AND MARKERTING!!

If you want to be a part of a successful sales team and advance your career as a sales representative this is the opportunity for you. We provide Growth and advancement within a sort after company.

No Experience Needed!

Requirements:

Matric (NQF 4)

S.A ID

Smart Phone

Forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] OR Call [Phone Number Removed];

WHATSAPP YOUR NAME,AREA AND CELL NUMBER TO [Phone Number Removed]; WILL GIVE YOU A CALL

Desired Skills:

Outspoken

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

