Superintendent Human Resources (Corporate) at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 27 May 2021.

The appointee should:

Have a Degree in HR or related field.

Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in HR related role within the mining sector with a full understanding of the HR value chain.

Have an excellent understanding of HR processes, legislation and regulatory requirements.

Have strong planning and executing skills.

Be fully computer literate.

Have good communication and interpersonal skills and be able to interact independently with business partners, external advisors and Unit/ departmental teams.

Be able to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Be self-motivated and a strong team player.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Key responsibilities include:

Manage documentation and records within the HR Quality Management System (QMS) as directed by policies and procedures within the creation and maintenance of Organisational Structures in our Human Resources Operating System .

Ensure the improvement of the effectiveness and efficiency of the Organisational Structures in our Human Resources Operating System.

Participate in the design and implementation of HR related policies and procedures by effectively communicating any HR policy to customers related to Organisational Structures in our Human Resources Operating System.

Apply and continuously participate in improving HR related policies and procedures.

Participate, influence and lead in internal audits of the HR related discipline with respect to responsible area pro-actively resolving any audit issues.

Participate in risk assessments and take appropriate action.

Conduct Task Analyses and take appropriate action to address identified risks.

Design, monitor and assist Management with relevant HR analytics to achieve Unit/department objectives; related to Organisational Structures in our Human Resources Operating System.

Liaise with a range of customers, internal departments, Service Providers, cross-functional departments, Operations .

Participate in the objective setting with regards to HR services, costs, health & safety and labour productivity achievement.

Strong internal and external stakeholder relationships and delivery of quality customer service in the execution of HR processes and related to Organisational Structures in our Human Resources Operating System.

Participation in HR related projects as directed, including mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures related to Organisational Structures in our Human Resources Operating System.

Participate in external related industry bodies by representing the company in any forums as required.

Implement and align the HR strategy for specific area in translating to action plan.

Desired Skills:

HR value chain

HR processes

HR Quality Management System (QMS)

Organisational Structures

HR analytics

Mining Sector

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

