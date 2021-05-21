Systems Analyst

A National leading Retailer is seeking a Systems Analyst I for a contract period of 12 months based in Cape Town. Duties will include but not limited to:- Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business Design system enhancements Testing of proposed solutions Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results Participate in the implementation of new solutions Resolve user queries Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 3 years IT qualification Minimum of 5 years’ experience in system analysis and design, including documentation Technical / programming background preferred Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle and related processes Experience in using an ITS Service Management tool, e.g. CA Unicentre Retail experience advantageous Understanding of database and a database language. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Minimum 3 years IT qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in system analysis and design

Technical / programming background preferred

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position