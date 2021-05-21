Systems Analyst at Ntice Search

May 21, 2021

A Nation leading Retailer is seeking a Systems Analyst for a contract period of 12 months based in Cape Town.Duties will include but not limited to:

  • Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements
    • Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
    • Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
  • Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
    • Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business
    • Design system enhancements
  • Testing of proposed solutions
    • Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
  • Participate in the implementation of new solutions
    • Resolve user queries
    • Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

Minimum requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years IT qualification
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in system analysis and design, including documentation.
  • A technical/ programming background is preferred
  • Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle and related processes
  • Experience in using an ITS Service Management tool, e.g. CA Unicentre
  • Retail experience advantageous
  • Understanding of database and a database language

