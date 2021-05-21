Systems Analyst at Ntice Search

A Nation leading Retailer is seeking a Systems Analyst for a contract period of 12 months based in Cape Town.Duties will include but not limited to:
- Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements
- Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
- Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
- Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business
- Design system enhancements
- Testing of proposed solutions
- Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
- Participate in the implementation of new solutions
- Resolve user queries
- Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum 3 years IT qualification
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in system analysis and design, including documentation.
- A technical/ programming background is preferred
- Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle and related processes
- Experience in using an ITS Service Management tool, e.g. CA Unicentre
- Retail experience advantageous
- Understanding of database and a database language