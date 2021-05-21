Systems Analyst at Ntice Search

A Nation leading Retailer is seeking a Systems Analyst for a contract period of 12 months based in Cape Town.Duties will include but not limited to:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business Design system enhancements

Testing of proposed solutions Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

Participate in the implementation of new solutions Resolve user queries Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders



Minimum requirements:

Minimum 3 years IT qualification

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in system analysis and design, including documentation.

A technical/ programming background is preferred

Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle and related processes

Experience in using an ITS Service Management tool, e.g. CA Unicentre

Retail experience advantageous

Understanding of database and a database language

Learn more/Apply for this position