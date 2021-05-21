Systems Analyst: Automation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To interpret specifications to build automation solutions to support business processes, aligned with company objectives and relevant internal and external governance, including the SDLC process, in order to optimise efficiencies and minimise routine tasks through automation, thus increasing focus on developmental and improvement work.
Experience
Minimum:
- 2-3 yrs in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), using toolsets such as UIPath, MS PowerAutomate and/or Automation Anywhere
- IT infrastructure and technical solutions maintenance and support
- Technical / systems analysis and support for non-technical areas e.g. finance, risk.
- Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server, including SSIS and SSRS, as well as knowledge with PowerShell Scripting
- Data modelling, data flow, and data quality
- Hands on experience with enterprise grade Managed File Transfer (MFT), Scheduling and Code Repository toolsets, such as GoAnywhere, Control-M and Bitbucket (On Premise and/or Cloud)
- Of a high performing fast moving and continuous development environment
Ideal:
- In a financial service environment
- In an Agile environment
- Exposure to cloud
- MS SQL Stored Procedures and MS PowerBI experience will be an advantage
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Relationship building and stakeholder engagement
- Knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
- Testing and supporting integrations
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- General business acumen
- Translating and explaining technical concepts and information to non-technical and/or business people.
Ideal:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes) and SDLC process
- Rules and principles of code analysis, design, development, injection and support
- Formal Integration practices
- Banking systems
- Process flow modelling & data flow modelling
- Banking business models
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.