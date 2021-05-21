Systems Analyst: Automation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To interpret specifications to build automation solutions to support business processes, aligned with company objectives and relevant internal and external governance, including the SDLC process, in order to optimise efficiencies and minimise routine tasks through automation, thus increasing focus on developmental and improvement work.

Experience

Minimum:

2-3 yrs in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), using toolsets such as UIPath, MS PowerAutomate and/or Automation Anywhere

IT infrastructure and technical solutions maintenance and support

Technical / systems analysis and support for non-technical areas e.g. finance, risk.

Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server, including SSIS and SSRS, as well as knowledge with PowerShell Scripting

Data modelling, data flow, and data quality

Hands on experience with enterprise grade Managed File Transfer (MFT), Scheduling and Code Repository toolsets, such as GoAnywhere, Control-M and Bitbucket (On Premise and/or Cloud)

Of a high performing fast moving and continuous development environment

Ideal:

In a financial service environment

In an Agile environment

Exposure to cloud

MS SQL Stored Procedures and MS PowerBI experience will be an advantage

Qualifications (Minimum)

Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum:

Relationship building and stakeholder engagement

Knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Testing and supporting integrations

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

General business acumen

Translating and explaining technical concepts and information to non-technical and/or business people.

Ideal:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes) and SDLC process

Rules and principles of code analysis, design, development, injection and support

Formal Integration practices

Banking systems

Process flow modelling & data flow modelling

Banking business models

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

