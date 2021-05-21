Telescope Operator at National Research Foundation (NRF)

SARAO has an opportunity for a Telescope Operator to join our Cape Town based team on a five (5) year contract basis. The incumbent will be part of a team of Operators responsible for ensuring the KAT-7 and MeerKAT telescopes work optimally. Identifying and resolving issues and scheduling and tracking activities to minimise interruptions to scientific operations.
Minimum education requirements:
- BTech/BEng in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Industrial or Process Engineering
Or
- BSc in Physics/Astronomy/Applied Mathematics/Mathematics or Computer Science
- Valid driver’s license
Minimum work experience required:
- 3 years working experience in a technical or scientific environment
- Experience in fault-finding, root cause analysis and identifying problems
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Ensure observations are completed and quality is maintained
- Minimize down-time and ensure the systems are returned to observation
- Provide appropriate instructions to the systems
- Monitor the systems constantly and respond to faults
- Planning and Coordinating activities while providing appropriate instructions and information
- Follow procedures and collect information to fix and report faults
- Respond to issues timeously
- Record and capture details of the system, and provide data to stakeholders
- Utilise radio astronomy to promote public outreach and education
- Willing to travel and work in remote telescope sites
- Working shifts (including nights), weekends and public holidays
The ideal candidate will have the following desirable additional education/ work experience/ personal attributes:
- Understanding of software development using Python, C or C++ in Linux environment
- Process control and optimization thinking
- Ability to take initiative in: – fault-finding, root cause analysis, and creating reports
- Ability to gain experience in planning and progressing technical/scientific work activities
- Willing to learn development of procedures for operating complex systems
- Ability to work independently and without supervision
- Ability to develop working relationship with engineers and/or scientists in different disciplines
- Demonstrated ability to work and cope under pressure in time sensitive environments with multiple priorities
- Proven communication and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Python
- Fault Finding
- Root Cause Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.
As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress
Type of employment: Contract
SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification