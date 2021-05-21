Telescope Operator at National Research Foundation (NRF)

SARAO has an opportunity for a Telescope Operator to join our Cape Town based team on a five (5) year contract basis. The incumbent will be part of a team of Operators responsible for ensuring the KAT-7 and MeerKAT telescopes work optimally. Identifying and resolving issues and scheduling and tracking activities to minimise interruptions to scientific operations.

Minimum education requirements:

BTech/BEng in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Industrial or Process Engineering

Or

BSc in Physics/Astronomy/Applied Mathematics/Mathematics or Computer Science

Valid driver’s license

Minimum work experience required:

3 years working experience in a technical or scientific environment

Experience in fault-finding, root cause analysis and identifying problems

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Ensure observations are completed and quality is maintained

Minimize down-time and ensure the systems are returned to observation

Provide appropriate instructions to the systems

Monitor the systems constantly and respond to faults

Planning and Coordinating activities while providing appropriate instructions and information

Follow procedures and collect information to fix and report faults

Respond to issues timeously

Record and capture details of the system, and provide data to stakeholders

Utilise radio astronomy to promote public outreach and education

Willing to travel and work in remote telescope sites

Working shifts (including nights), weekends and public holidays

The ideal candidate will have the following desirable additional education/ work experience/ personal attributes:

Understanding of software development using Python, C or C++ in Linux environment

Process control and optimization thinking

Ability to take initiative in: – fault-finding, root cause analysis, and creating reports

Ability to gain experience in planning and progressing technical/scientific work activities

Willing to learn development of procedures for operating complex systems

Ability to work independently and without supervision

Ability to develop working relationship with engineers and/or scientists in different disciplines

Demonstrated ability to work and cope under pressure in time sensitive environments with multiple priorities

Proven communication and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

Linux

Python

Fault Finding

Root Cause Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress

Type of employment: Contract

SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification

Learn more/Apply for this position