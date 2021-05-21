TEMP – Data Capturer at Swift Human Resources

To assist and support the Department and to ensure all data capturing requirements of the position are met.

QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Data capturing 2 5 Years experience

Excellent typing skills

Computer literate (MS Office and Navision/SAP/VIP)

Previous technical knowledge or experience

Responsibilities:

Maintains operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes

Prepares source data for computer entry by compiling and sorting information; establishing entry priorities.

Maintains data entry requirements by following data program techniques and procedures.

Secures information by completing data base backups

Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems.

Typing in data provided directly from customers. Creating spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes

