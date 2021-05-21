TEMP – Data Capturer at Swift Human Resources

To assist and support the Department and to ensure all data capturing requirements of the position are met.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Data capturing 2 5 Years experience
- Excellent typing skills
- Computer literate (MS Office and Navision/SAP/VIP)
- Previous technical knowledge or experience
Responsibilities:
- Maintains operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes
- Prepares source data for computer entry by compiling and sorting information; establishing entry priorities.
- Maintains data entry requirements by following data program techniques and procedures.
- Secures information by completing data base backups
- Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
- Transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems.
- Typing in data provided directly from customers. Creating spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes