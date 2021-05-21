TEMP – Data Capturer at Swift Human Resources

May 21, 2021

To assist and support the Department and to ensure all data capturing requirements of the position are met.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade 12

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Data capturing 2 5 Years experience
  • Excellent typing skills
  • Computer literate (MS Office and Navision/SAP/VIP)
  • Previous technical knowledge or experience

Responsibilities:

  • Maintains operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes
  • Prepares source data for computer entry by compiling and sorting information; establishing entry priorities.
  • Maintains data entry requirements by following data program techniques and procedures.
  • Secures information by completing data base backups
  • Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
  • Transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems.
  • Typing in data provided directly from customers. Creating spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes

