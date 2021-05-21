TRADE TESTED ELECTRICIAN REFRIGERATION AND BOILER EXPERIENCE Lamberts Bay West Coast Western Cape R400 000 Per Annum CTC Negotiable (BBEEE)

Trade Tested Electrician refrigeration and boiler experience

Lamberts Bay, West Coast, Western Cape

R400 000 Per Annum CTC Negotiable (BBEEE)

A Food Processing Plant seeks a Trade Tested Electrician with a good working knowledge of PLC maintenance and fault finding, refrigeration, and boilers. You will need high energy levels and good interpersonal/communications skills.

Minimum requirements

Trade Tested

Refrigeration experience.

Minimum 3yrs post trade test experience in a factory environment.

Wireman’s license would be an advantage.

You will need to do preventative and scheduled maintenance, capital projects, installations, and attend to breakdowns. Preference will be given to an African male or female.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

