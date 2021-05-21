Trade Tested Electrician refrigeration and boiler experience
Lamberts Bay, West Coast, Western Cape
R400 000 Per Annum CTC Negotiable (BBEEE)
A Food Processing Plant seeks a Trade Tested Electrician with a good working knowledge of PLC maintenance and fault finding, refrigeration, and boilers. You will need high energy levels and good interpersonal/communications skills.
Minimum requirements
Trade Tested
Refrigeration experience.
Minimum 3yrs post trade test experience in a factory environment.
Wireman’s license would be an advantage.
You will need to do preventative and scheduled maintenance, capital projects, installations, and attend to breakdowns. Preference will be given to an African male or female.
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Electrician
- tradetested
- Refrigeration
- Boilers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate