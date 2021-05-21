Warehouse Manager

Tool and equipment parts manufacturing company seeks experience Warehouse Manager for their Warehouse. Candidate will supervise the Warehouse Operations, achieveing service delivery objectives, whilst maintaining the required health and sefaty standards.

Key Performance Areas:

Control Stock,

Oversee RSC Warehouse Operations

Drive Customer service standards

Drive health, safety and enviroment (HSE) standards

Maintain Internal Control Process

Audit Management

Performance Management

Diploma or Degree in Warehouse Management and Logistics.

5yrs experience as a warehouse manager essential.

Basic plus benefits

Desired Skills:

WMS

Excel Advanced

People Skills

Warehouse Team Management

Warehouse Management Systems

KPI management

Customer Care

Relationship Building

Leadership

Commucation

financial accumen

Technical

Logistics Management

Warehouse Management

Warehouse logistics

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Consulting Engineering

More than 10 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

