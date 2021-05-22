Application Specialist at iCore

Looking for a Rapid Payments Programme(RPP) Application
a specialist at our client location in Gauteng
General Requirements:
Business/Solutions Analyst experience in delivering platform
Providing overviews of solution into Training team Ensuring that components responsible for are adequately defined.
Documentation of configuration, custom builds and supporting Solutions Analysis and Solutions Development of RPP Platform.
Experience:
Minimum 5 years experience in delivering Digital/Technical solutions.
Experience with TCS/TCS Bancs/COTS platform an advantage.
Experience in engaging with Offshore delivery teams an advantage
Qualifications:
BSc Computer science or relevant
experience Following a plus
- AWS
- JAVA
- Kubernetes
- KAFKA
if you are interested and suitable for this position kindly apply with word format CV and qualifications and certifications.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Java
- Kubernates
- KAFKA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree