Application Specialist at iCore

Looking for a Rapid Payments Programme(RPP) Application

a specialist at our client location in Gauteng

General Requirements:

Business/Solutions Analyst experience in delivering platform

Providing overviews of solution into Training team Ensuring that components responsible for are adequately defined.

Documentation of configuration, custom builds and supporting Solutions Analysis and Solutions Development of RPP Platform.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years experience in delivering Digital/Technical solutions.

Experience with TCS/TCS Bancs/COTS platform an advantage.

Experience in engaging with Offshore delivery teams an advantage

Qualifications:

BSc Computer science or relevant

experience Following a plus

AWS

JAVA

Kubernetes

KAFKA

if you are interested and suitable for this position kindly apply with word format CV and qualifications and certifications.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Java

Kubernates

KAFKA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

