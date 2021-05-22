Clinical Governance Mentor x 2 (Twelve Months FTC)

Clinical Governance Mentor x 2 (Twelve Months Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Centurion – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- To provide Clinical Coaching/ Mentoring on implementation of clinical governance protocols in selected hospitals in line with HSEI objectives
Location
- Centurion, Gauteng
Key performance areas
Conduct literature review on Clinical Governance protocols
- Conduct literature review on clinical governance protocols
- Provide a review report and share it with the broader research team
- Identify best practices on Clinical governance
- Provide input into the Clinical governance intervention package
- Review the findings of the baseline research in order to inform the Clinical governance intervention package
Design & Implement the Clinical Governance implementation guidelines/ protocols
- Prepare & provide a package of Clinical governance protocols for hospital staff
- Ensure availability of National Clinical guidelines in each unit within the hospital setting
- Participate in the design, implementation, and assessment of the Clinical governance protocols
- Develop a plan/programme for CG intervention implementation for the selected hospitals
Clinical coaching and mentoring
- Devise & implement an individual coaching and mentoring plan
- Identify gaps and find solutions in the implementation of coaching and mentoring plan
- Provide regular reports on the coaching and mentoring activities
Conducting training on Clinical governance protocols
- Identify the training needs in relation to Clinical governance protocols
- Use baseline research and literature to inform training activities
- Develop training manuals on Clinical governance protocols
- Train clinical and non-clinical colleagues on guideline changes and new modules when required
- Facilitate training on Clinical governance protocols
- Complete training reports
Required minimum education and training
- A degree in any Health Science field, Postgraduate qualification in Public Health or Health Management
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Registration with a relevant professional council is encouraged
- Proven technical expertise in the chosen discipline
- Experience in Health Management in the Public health sector/ secondary & tertiary hospital setting
- A good understanding of South African Health Policy, especially as it applies to the hospital sector and a good understanding of managing clinical departments, clinical support services, and nursing functions
- A good understanding of National Core Standards for Health Establishments in South Africa, particularly, Domain 2: Patient Safety, Clinical Governance and Clinical Care
- Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Ability to mentor/coach other health professionals
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 10 years experience in a Health Management and/ or Clinical Governance
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 01 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.