Clinical Governance Mentor x 2 (Twelve Months FTC)

Clinical Governance Mentor x 2 (Twelve Months Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Centurion – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To provide Clinical Coaching/ Mentoring on implementation of clinical governance protocols in selected hospitals in line with HSEI objectives

Location

Centurion, Gauteng

Key performance areas

Conduct literature review on Clinical Governance protocols

Provide a review report and share it with the broader research team

Identify best practices on Clinical governance

Provide input into the Clinical governance intervention package

Review the findings of the baseline research in order to inform the Clinical governance intervention package

Design & Implement the Clinical Governance implementation guidelines/ protocols

Prepare & provide a package of Clinical governance protocols for hospital staff

Ensure availability of National Clinical guidelines in each unit within the hospital setting

Participate in the design, implementation, and assessment of the Clinical governance protocols

Develop a plan/programme for CG intervention implementation for the selected hospitals

Clinical coaching and mentoring

Devise & implement an individual coaching and mentoring plan

Identify gaps and find solutions in the implementation of coaching and mentoring plan

Provide regular reports on the coaching and mentoring activities

Conducting training on Clinical governance protocols

Identify the training needs in relation to Clinical governance protocols

Use baseline research and literature to inform training activities

Develop training manuals on Clinical governance protocols

Train clinical and non-clinical colleagues on guideline changes and new modules when required

Facilitate training on Clinical governance protocols

Complete training reports

Required minimum education and training

A degree in any Health Science field, Postgraduate qualification in Public Health or Health Management

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Registration with a relevant professional council is encouraged

Proven technical expertise in the chosen discipline

Experience in Health Management in the Public health sector/ secondary & tertiary hospital setting

A good understanding of South African Health Policy, especially as it applies to the hospital sector and a good understanding of managing clinical departments, clinical support services, and nursing functions

A good understanding of National Core Standards for Health Establishments in South Africa, particularly, Domain 2: Patient Safety, Clinical Governance and Clinical Care

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Ability to mentor/coach other health professionals

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 10 years experience in a Health Management and/ or Clinical Governance

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 01 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Learn more/Apply for this position