Our search is fo a Cloud Engineer who will provide a high level of technical knowledge and experience to assist in the delivery of innovative custom solutions. A senior level role offering the opportunity to design and implement Microsoft Azure cloud solutions and technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Related experience
- Consulting
- Microsoft Azure Certification
- PowerShell
- Scripting Languages
- Software Development
- IoT connectivity protocols
- PaaS
About The Employer:
Acknowledged as an industry leader in innovative technology, our client is defined by people and enjoys a collaborative culture that cherishes ideas and determination to add value to its customers.