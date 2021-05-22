Cyber Security Assistant Manager at EY

With rapidly changing cybersecurity threats, clients from all industries look to us for trusted solutions for their increasingly complex risks. You will have access to our robust solutions to advise clients on managing cybersecurity risk, enhancing trust in systems & data, and improving efficiency. You will belong to an international connected team of specialists helping our clients with their most complex cybersecurity needs and contributing toward their business resilience.

The opportunity

We are actively seeking Consultants/ Senior Consultants to join our Cybersecurity team. You’ll work alongside respected industry professionals, learning about and applying leading practices to better manage cybersecurity people, process and technology capabilities. You’ll gain insights into the design and operations of cybersecurity programs and strategies in a variety of industries and learn how to design measurable, sustainable programs to keep up with the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

<br/><b>Your

key responsibilities

As a Consultant/ Senior Consultant, you’llcontribute technically to cybersecurity client engagements and internalprojects. An important part of your role will be to actively establish internaland external relationships. You’ll also identify potential businessopportunities for EY within existing engagements, and escalate these asappropriate. Similarly, you’ll anticipate and identify risks within engagementsand raise any issues with senior members of the team. In line with EY’scommitment to quality, you’ll confirm that work is of high quality and isreviewed by the next-level reviewer.

Skillsand attributes for success

Participate in cybersecurityengagements

Work effectively as a teammember, sharing responsibility, providing support, maintaining communication,and updating senior team members on progress

Participate and assist inpreparing for meetings with target management teams

Help prepare reports andschedules that will be delivered to clients and other parties

Develop and maintain productiveworking relationships with client personnel

Build strong internalrelationships within EY Technology Consulting and with other services acrossthe organization

Toqualify for the role, you must have

4 years relevant industryexperience.

Undergraduate or masters’degree preferably in one of the following areas Business Management,Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, and other related majors

Knowledge and hands-onexperience with key components of cybersecurity such as network &infrastructure security, access and identity management, threat detection,incident response, vulnerability management, security governance, risk and compliance,security architecture, data protection, cloud security and others.

Solid knowledge of commonlyused frameworks and standards used in cybersecurity

Practical experience withconducting threat and risk assessments

Excellent analytical skills

Regulatory experience,including Privacy, desired

Demonstrated leadershipabilities

Excellent interpersonal,written, verbal, communication, and presentation skills

Ideally,you’ll also have

Relevant Cyber securitycertificates

Whatwe look for

We’re interested in intellectually curiouspeople with a genuine passion for cybersecurity. If you have the confidence inboth your presentation and technical abilities to grow into a leading experthere, this is the role for you.

Whatworking at EY offers

We offer a competitive remuneration packagewhere you’ll be rewarded for your individual and team performance. Ourcomprehensive Total Rewards package includes support for flexible working andcareer development, and with FlexEY you can select benefits that suit yourneeds, covering holidays, health and well-being, insurance, savings and a widerange of discounts, offers and promotions. Plus, we offer:

Support, coaching and feedbackfrom some of the most engaging colleagues around

Opportunities to develop new skillsand progress your career

The freedom and flexibility tohandle your role in a way that’s right for you

EY is committed to be an inclusive employerand we are happy to consider flexible working arrangements. We strive toachieve the right balance for our people, enabling us to deliver excellentclient service whilst allowing you to build your career without sacrificingyour personal priorities. While our client-facing professionals can be requiredto travel regularly, and at times be based at client sites, our flexibleworking arrangements can help you to achieve a lifestyle balance.

AboutEY

As a global leader in assurance, tax,transaction and advisory services, we’re using the finance products, expertiseand systems we’ve developed to build a better working world. That starts with aculture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creativefreedom to make things better. Whenever you join, however long you stay, theexceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime. And with a commitment to hiring anddeveloping the most passionate people, we’ll make our ambition to be the bestemployer by 2020 a reality.

If you can confidently demonstrate that you meet the criteriaabove, please contact us as soon as possible.

