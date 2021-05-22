Data Analytics Manager with python and cloud-based data engineering experience at EY

With a broad understanding of the full lifecycle of our clients’ business, EY has the knowledge and experience to integrate cloud strategy where it makes the most impact and transformation. EY’s cloud solutions offer a balance of business, technology, and strategy. EY works with high profile clients across the region, working to solve some of their most challenging issues. As our practice continues to grow quickly, EY is actively investing in the latest cloud technology and talent. This is the perfect time to join and make your mark on significant cloud projects across a wide variety of industries, platforms, and technologies.

The opportunity

This is a technical leadership role guiding clients on cloud solutions and architecture for large scale cloud transformation projects. Most of your time will be spent embedded with our clients’ team and we’ll look to you to provide them with a unique perspective on how they must continue to innovate and remain competitive with cloud technologies.

Your key responsibilities

Lead and guide on determining the right architectures for large scale cloud transformation projects including supporting the response to client proposals and bids.

Develop proof of concepts and make recommendations on best practice reference architectures including on re-platforming or re-architecting applications.

Lead the discovery, assessment, planning and delivery of applications as they migrate to the cloud.

Build deep relationships and trust with various customer technical communities including CIO/CTO/Architecture Leads.

Work with our Industry teams at EY to ensure Cloud is infused into broader EY solutions. Work closely with relevant groups in Technology Alliances.

To qualify for the role, you must have

Bachelor’s degree ideally in technology (Business with MIS, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems)

10+ years of work experience in technical leadership roles at a consulting/professional services company, cloud provider or customer environment in Enterprise.

Delivered exceptional client value through assessing current application landscape, recommending and delivering future state cloud architectures.

Provide a new perspective to tough technical challenges and crafting solutions. Capturing best practices and sharing with clients/team.

Deep subject matter expertise in 1-2 areas that’s a technology passion such as infrastructure modernization, data management, application development, data and analytics, security and compliance, networking, SRE, migration and program management.

Hands on experience in at least one of the following platforms: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Services, VMWare, large Open Source environments.

Relevant cloud Certifications with a major cloud provider such as Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect, AWS Cloud Practitioner, Google Professional Cloud Architect.

Solid practical experience of scripting and automation languages and tools e.g. with Python. Also, Linux and Windows OS.

Strong written and verbal communication, presentation, client service and technical writing skills (CIO/CTO/Head of Enterprise Architecture).

Confidence to lead meetings with client sponsors, management, and individual contributors.

Availability for up to 80% travel across Europe.

Ideally, you’ll also have

Experience in common programming/scripting languages such as Java, Python, Go, Ruby, SQL etc.

Knowledge of Enterprise Architecture Certifications in TOGAF, ITIL or similar.

Leading and inspiring teams (directly or indirectly) on key technologies and best practices.

Engagement with Enterprise customers across multiple countries and industries in a broader region responsibility.

Other Skills and attributes for success

Leading team members in the development of applicable methodologies, tools, approaches, points of view, thought leadership and accelerators to differentiate EY in the Cloud Technology market.

Being proactive and driven to continually learn emerging technologies and business best practices.

Developing long-term relationships and networks both internally and externally.

Interacting and communicating effectively with teammates, clients, stakeholders, and executives.

Being visible in the market to promote new ideas in your domain and the excellence in cloud advisory services offered by EY.

What working at EY offers

We offer a competitive compensation package where you’ll be rewarded based on your performance and recognized for the value you bring to our business.

Plus, we offer:

The opportunity to manage a portfolio of talent within a designated service line

A collaborative environment where everyone works together to create a better working world

Excellent training and development prospects, both through established programs and on-the-job training

An excellent team of senior colleagues dedicated to managing and varying your workload

About EY

As a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, we hire and develop the most passionate people in their field to help build a better working world. This starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. So that whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime.

