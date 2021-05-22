Data and Analytics Assistant Manager with PowerBI and SQL experience at EY

Here at EY, you’ll have the chance to build a truly exceptional experience. We’ll empower you with the latest technology, surround you with high-performing teams, and provide the global scale and diverse and inclusive culture you need to discover your full potential. Through our coaching and training programs, you’ll develop the skillsets you need to stay relevant today and in the future – all while building a network of colleagues, mentors, and leaders who will be on the journey with you at EY and beyond.

The opportunity

We provide constant room for growth through client engagements and personal development. Our practitioners develop and lead innovative data techniques and methods, supporting both business and technology leaders. This role provides the unique opportunity to build a professional network, tackle complex data issues, and drive cutting-edge approaches across industry-leading clients and domains. The experiences you gain here will be more valuable than anywhere else.

Your key responsibilities

You will be part of diverse teams of professionals across different geographies to deliver a wide range of data and analytics services. You will be addressing complex issues and driving growth across financial services.

Skills and attributes for success

Fostering an innovative and inclusive team-oriented work environment

Leading and coaching diverse teams of professionals with different backgrounds

Demonstrating in-depth technical capabilities and professional knowledge

Establishing strong relationships with the clients

Working in an entrepreneurial environment to pave your own career path

<br/><b>To qualify for the role, you must have</b><ul><li>A bachelor's or master's degree</li><li>Around 4 to 5 years of related work experience financial services. </li><li>Experience assisting clients with strategic Data Architecture/Integration or Big Data initiatives, preferably focused in financial services</li><li>Strong experience in data architecture and integration technologies (ETL, data ingestion and distribution patterns, SQL, large data processing on distributed platforms, data warehousing)</li><li>Hands-on experience with at least one major Hadoop platform (Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR)</li><li>Hands-on experience in developing or architecting Big Data applications using Hadoop and related technologies such as Spark, MapReduce, YARN, HDFS, Hive, Impala, Oozie, NoSQL, HBase, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Flink, Flume, Splunk, etc.</li><li>Hands-on experience working with at least one programming language and related technologies such as Java, Scala, Python, .NET and APIs</li><li>Hands-on experience with streaming platforms and applications such as Spark Streaming, Kafka, Storm, etc.</li>

Ideally, you’ll also have

A degree in computer science, engineering, accounting, finance or a related field; MBA or MS degree preferred

Consulting experience

What we look for

We’re interested in self-motivated and passionate leaders with a strong vision and desire to stay on the cutting edge of data technology and science. We are looking for individuals who aspire to build collaborative team environments and possess effective management skills while demonstrating in-depth technical capabilities and industry knowledge. If you have a genuine drive for helping consumers achieve the full potential of their data while working toward your own development, this role is for you!

