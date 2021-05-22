Demand Planning Lead -Scientific Hospital Vaccines

Applications are invited for the above vacancy that exists in the Demand and Supply Planning Division. The incumbent will report to the Demand and Supply Manager

MAIN DUTIES

Strategy Delivery

Development and Implement demand management and inventory holding strategy with Business unit head

Contribute to Marketing strategy sessions and translate outcome into future planning actions

Continuous Improvement

Continuous Improvement Track sales vs actual to unpack latest demand movements. Drive improvement in forecast accuracy by understanding reasons plans

Explore & Adopt various forecast methodologies to improve forecast accuracy

Proactively drive planning excellence through people, process and tool and process streamlining

Implement and drive SKU segmentation to allow business product prioritization

Work in collaboration with Supply and finance to adjust stock policies and planning parameters to optimise inventory holding

Support planning related project implementation

Other Planning Team Activities

Other Planning Team Activities Ensure item master data integrity is maintained for all portfolios.

Liaising and building relationships with sites and commercial BU Heads.

Build and develop a high performance team through active coaching and clearly defined development plans

Support Demand & Supply manager with strategic and operational needs

Facilitate and coordinate data collection for Deals

Championing GSK & AGI related engagements

KNOWLEDGE

? Computer skills on excel, power point, Qlikview, power BI

? A solid understanding of demand and supply interactions

? Deep working knowledge of ERP and planning systems

? Deep technical knowledge of statistical forecasting

? Vast experience on demand planning

? Comprehensive knowledge on industry and product demand drivers

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

? Ability to facilitate discussions with various stakeholders to derive at a consensus forecast in both volume and value terms

? Ability to understand sensitivity of demand supply plans and articulate risks and decisions with business stakeholders.

? Strong leadership skill to guide business decision making and steer the planning to team to meet required deliverables.

? Ability to represent market in the global planning platforms

? Demonstrated success in continuous improvements in forecast accuracy and statistical forecast

? Demonstrated success in driving inventory reductions

? Ability implement process to support planning performance monitoring, tracking and improvement

? Strong analytical skills

? Ability to drive team performance through process and tool utilization and enhancement

? Good knowledge of S&OP and understanding of demand drivers

? Customer Service orientated

? Good MS Office skills

? Strong analytical skills with attention to detail

? Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision

? Ability to compile reports accurately and articulate planning decisions based on facts

? Performance driven and solution orientated

? Ability to develop talent and teamwork

? Ability to respond to to stakeholder/customer in a professional manner

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Planning experience 8+ years with Demand Management experience 5+ years

Team management experience 5+ years

Planning experience in FMCG or Pharmaceutical experience a must

Import/Export and Supply Chain knowledge a must

Statistical & Consensus Forecasting experience

Supply Planning understanding a must

Understanding of ERP systems and strong MS office working knowledge

Preferable experience: Working knowledge of Qlikview, Power BI and SAP

Desired Skills:

Demand Planning

Supply Planning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

