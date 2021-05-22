Demand Planning Lead -Scientific Hospital Vaccines

Applications are invited for the above vacancy that exists in the Demand and Supply Planning Division. The incumbent will report to the Demand and Supply Manager
MAIN DUTIES
Strategy Delivery
- Development and Implement demand management and inventory holding strategy with Business unit head
- Contribute to Marketing strategy sessions and translate outcome into future planning actions
Continuous Improvement
- Track sales vs actual to unpack latest demand movements. Drive improvement in forecast accuracy by understanding reasons plans
- Explore & Adopt various forecast methodologies to improve forecast accuracy
- Proactively drive planning excellence through people, process and tool and process streamlining
- Implement and drive SKU segmentation to allow business product prioritization
- Work in collaboration with Supply and finance to adjust stock policies and planning parameters to optimise inventory holding
- Support planning related project implementation
Other Planning Team Activities
- Ensure item master data integrity is maintained for all portfolios.
- Liaising and building relationships with sites and commercial BU Heads.
- Build and develop a high performance team through active coaching and clearly defined development plans
- Support Demand & Supply manager with strategic and operational needs
- Facilitate and coordinate data collection for Deals
- Championing GSK & AGI related engagements
KNOWLEDGE
? Computer skills on excel, power point, Qlikview, power BI
? A solid understanding of demand and supply interactions
? Deep working knowledge of ERP and planning systems
? Deep technical knowledge of statistical forecasting
? Vast experience on demand planning
? Comprehensive knowledge on industry and product demand drivers
SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:
? Ability to facilitate discussions with various stakeholders to derive at a consensus forecast in both volume and value terms
? Ability to understand sensitivity of demand supply plans and articulate risks and decisions with business stakeholders.
? Strong leadership skill to guide business decision making and steer the planning to team to meet required deliverables.
? Ability to represent market in the global planning platforms
? Demonstrated success in continuous improvements in forecast accuracy and statistical forecast
? Demonstrated success in driving inventory reductions
? Ability implement process to support planning performance monitoring, tracking and improvement
? Strong analytical skills
? Ability to drive team performance through process and tool utilization and enhancement
? Good knowledge of S&OP and understanding of demand drivers
? Customer Service orientated
? Good MS Office skills
? Strong analytical skills with attention to detail
? Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision
? Ability to compile reports accurately and articulate planning decisions based on facts
? Performance driven and solution orientated
? Ability to develop talent and teamwork
? Ability to respond to to stakeholder/customer in a professional manner
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
- Bsc Engineering, Bcom Finance, Bcom Supply Chain relevant categories
- Planning experience 8+ years with Demand Management experience 5+ years
- Team management experience 5+ years
- Planning experience in FMCG or Pharmaceutical experience a must
- Import/Export and Supply Chain knowledge a must
- Statistical & Consensus Forecasting experience
- Supply Planning understanding a must
- Understanding of ERP systems and strong MS office working knowledge
- Preferable experience: Working knowledge of Qlikview, Power BI and SAP
Desired Skills:
- Demand Planning
- Supply Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree