Electrical Technician at FMO ENGINEERING CONTRACTORS PTY LTD

We urgently require an Electrical Technician to assist with work in hand.

Can be on contract basis to start, 6 months, will also be the evaluation period.

Full time employment considered if work load permits at end of contract/evaluation period.

Start: immediately

Remuneration : up to R25k maximum per month, total CtC, depending on experience.

Qualification: N6/Diploma Electrical Engineering

Working experience: 5-10 years.

Location: Plot 70, but will be required to travel to sites, own LCV driver’s license required

Duties:

Assemble, evaluate, troubleshoot, repair, test, maintain Electrical equipment, including PLC’s and soft starters.

Environment: Contracting/general industry

Please forward detailed CV and relevant certifications to – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Assemble

evaluate

troubleshoot

repair

test

maintain Electrical equipment

including PLC’s and soft starters.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Electrician

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are registered System Integrator’s with Schneider Electric and Wonderware Southern Africa, our Process and Instrumentation engineers, together with their years of practical experience, are trained and certified in HMI, PLC and SCADA development. BUSINESS FMO provides Facilities Maintenance and Operations Engineering related services. We classify Facilities as buildings, complexes, factories, offices and structures in which Electrical and Mechanical equipment is utilised. Together with our more than 30 years of experience in the Water and Waste Water industrial industries, the diversity of our engineers backgrounds further adds materials handling, mining, FMCG, residential, municipal and general industries to our portfolio of engineering proficiency. Our recently upgraded offices and workshops provide pipe manufacturing up to 600mm.

