Enrolled Nurse (6 Month FTC) Wits VIDA

An Enrolled Nurse (6 Month Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).
Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.
In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.
By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.
Main purpose of the job
- To assist with participant recruitment and provide nursing care to patients enrolled in clinical trials
Location
- VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Key performance areas
- Screen patient files and identify potential patients for clinical trials
- Enroll participants by educating them about the study and obtain informed consent according to SOPs
- Complete relevant study documentation/questionnaires and checklists
- Perform vital signs
- Draw the necessary Cord Bloods, Maternal Bloods and Vaginal swabs from patients and send samples or specimens to the laboratory in accordance with study SOPs
- Report and abnormality to Study Coordinators or Medical Officers
- Prepare sample packs (Maternal packs, vaginal swabs, blood sample holders, etc.) on a daily basis and ensure that the correct packs are used to collect the specimens
- Collect required data from participant medical records
- Record and maintain recruitment plans, including screening and enrolment logs on a daily basis
- Complete and file all relevant documentation (CRFs, source documents, etc.) inpatient files
- Report on stats of participants recruited on a daily basis in the study handover book
- Shift handovers must be done in conjunction with the receiving shift leader and completed in the handover book before the start of each new shift
- Attend to data queries and resolve them accordingly
Required minimum education and training
- Registered with SANC as an Enrolled Nurse
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- GCP Training
- Computer literacy, including the use of Microsoft (MS) Word and MS Excel beneficial
- Attention to detail, enthusiastic, hard-working
- The ability to work independently
- Good interpersonal and organizational skills and the ability to work in a team essential
- Fluency in at least one local language other than English essential
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 1-2 years work experience in a research environment with paediatric experience
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 28 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.