Enrolled Nurse (6 Month FTC) Wits VIDA

An Enrolled Nurse (6 Month Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job

To assist with participant recruitment and provide nursing care to patients enrolled in clinical trials

Location

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Key performance areas

Screen patient files and identify potential patients for clinical trials

Enroll participants by educating them about the study and obtain informed consent according to SOPs

Complete relevant study documentation/questionnaires and checklists

Perform vital signs

Draw the necessary Cord Bloods, Maternal Bloods and Vaginal swabs from patients and send samples or specimens to the laboratory in accordance with study SOPs

Report and abnormality to Study Coordinators or Medical Officers

Prepare sample packs (Maternal packs, vaginal swabs, blood sample holders, etc.) on a daily basis and ensure that the correct packs are used to collect the specimens

Collect required data from participant medical records

Record and maintain recruitment plans, including screening and enrolment logs on a daily basis

Complete and file all relevant documentation (CRFs, source documents, etc.) inpatient files

Report on stats of participants recruited on a daily basis in the study handover book

Shift handovers must be done in conjunction with the receiving shift leader and completed in the handover book before the start of each new shift

Attend to data queries and resolve them accordingly

Required minimum education and training

Registered with SANC as an Enrolled Nurse

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

GCP Training

Computer literacy, including the use of Microsoft (MS) Word and MS Excel beneficial

Attention to detail, enthusiastic, hard-working

The ability to work independently

Good interpersonal and organizational skills and the ability to work in a team essential

Fluency in at least one local language other than English essential

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-2 years work experience in a research environment with paediatric experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

