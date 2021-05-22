EY Data Science Manager with Python experience at EY

At EY, you’ll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with a global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we’re counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.

The opportunity

The rapid pace of development in Data, AI and technology has created an urgent need to innovate and adapt to the new global business paradigm. Institutions are looking to build smarter and more efficient ways to operate their business, create new revenue streams, and better manage risk, through new opportunities uncovered by their data. We believe that to fully unlock the potential of AI and advanced analytics we need to look not only at the application of AI, but also at the strategy level for how best to transform the enterprise into one that is technology and data focused and ready for the new age. Our clients’ problems are becoming increasingly complex while at the same time the need to automate and streamline is rising.

Your key responsibilities

As a member of the Advanced Analytics team, you’ll work in a highly collaborative environment with clients, experienced data science practitioners, subject matter experts, and other advisory professionals to drive business value using advanced analytics. This is a high growth, high visibility area with opportunities to enhance your skillset and build your career. EY’s Advanced Analytics team supports both internal business teams and external clients in developing innovative techniques and methods, product solutions, and proof-of-concepts.

Skills and attributes for success

Analyze structured and unstructured data at scale to derive new insights and opportunities

Build and validate predictive models

Advise clients and project teams on leading data science practices

Create data-driven business recommendations

Contribute to internal research and development efforts in cutting edge areas including NLP, graph analytics, and deep learning / AI

Fostering an innovative and inclusive team-oriented work environment

Leading and coaching diverse teams of professionals with different backgrounds

Demonstrating in-depth technical capabilities and professional knowledge

Establishing strong relationships with the clients

Working in an entrepreneurial environment to pave your own career path

<br/><b>To qualify for the role, you must have</b><ul><li>A MSc in a technical field like Computer Science, Econometrics, Mathematics, Engineering, or a related field</li><li>Practical experience with advanced machine learning techniques and big data technologies</li><li>An understanding of the latest industry developments in Big Data and AI such as graph databases, Natural Language Processing, and neural networks</li><li>A thorough understanding of common languages and libraries used in machine learning (such as R, C, Java or Python. Experience with big data tools, Hive, Spark, Neo4j, etc. a plus)</li><li>Excellent business, communication and presentation skills (experience in financial services domains a plus, but not required)</li><li>The ability to translate complex information into non-technical, easy to understand language</li>

Ideally, you’ll also have

A PhD in a technical field like Computer Science, Econometrics, Mathematics, Engineering, or a related field

What we look for

We’re looking for well-rounded, technical, and intellectually curious individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit and a genuine desire to influence entire industries. You’ll need great analytical, strategic and communication skills, as well as the ability to handle new responsibilities and challenges. If you’re ready to own complex projects and bring new perspectives to a constantly evolving industry, this role is for you.

What working at EY offers

We offer a competitive remuneration package where you’ll be rewarded for your individual and team performance. Our comprehensive Total Rewards package includes support for flexible working and career development, and with FlexEY you can select benefits that suit your needs, covering holidays, health and well-being, insurance, savings and a wide range of discounts, offers and promotions. Plus, we offer:

Support, coaching and feedback from some of the most engaging colleagues around

Opportunities to develop new skills and progress your career

The freedom and flexibility to handle your role in a way that’s right for you

EY is committed to be an inclusive employer and we are happy to consider flexible working arrangements. We strive to achieve the right balance for our people, enabling us to deliver excellent client service whilst allowing you to build your career without sacrificing your personal priorities. While our client-facing professionals can be required to travel regularly, and at times be based at client sites, our flexible working arrangements can help you to achieve a lifestyle balance.

About EY

As a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, we’re using the finance products, expertise and systems we’ve developed to build a better working world. That starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. Whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime. And with a commitment to hiring and developing the most passionate people, we’ll make our ambition to be the best employer by 2020 a reality.

