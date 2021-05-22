EY Manager – Data Management at EY

EY Data Management Manager with analytics experience

EY delivers unparalleled service in information strategy enabled through a mix of service focuses including information architecture, information management and information governance- which in turn enables organizations to exploit source systems by ensuring that they provide a trusted, sustainable data stream for accurate and improved BI, EPM and analytic applications. We provide data architecture focused on organizing the underlying data in the most effective manner to provide the business timely access to information to improve business performance. We also provide data governance as an organizational framework consisting of people, process and technology to enable organizations to manage data as a business asset.

The opportunity

You will help our client’s navigate the complex world of Information Data Governance and Data Quality. The Data Governance and Data Quality Analyst will specialize in serving EY clients in the areas of Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Definition and Usage, and Data Management.

We’ll look to you to provide our clients with a unique business perspective on how Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Definition and Usage, and Data Management can transform and improve their entire organization – starting with key business issues they face. This is a high growth area with plenty of opportunities to enhance your skillset and build your career.

Your Key Responsibilities

You’ll spend most of your time managing client engagement teams, working with a wide variety of clients to deliver professional services, and managing business development activities on strategic and global priority accounts.

Skills And Attributes For Success

Fostering relationships with client personnel at appropriate levels. Consistently delivering quality client services. Driving high- quality work products within expected timeframes and on budget.

Monitoring progress, managing risk and ensuring key stakeholders are kept informed about progress and expected outcomes.

Managing expectations of client service delivery.

Staying abreast of current business and industry trends relevant to the client’s business

Effectively managing and motivating client engagement teams with diverse skills and backgrounds. Providing constructive on- the- job feedback/coaching to team members.

Fostering an innovative and inclusive team- oriented work environment. Playing an active role in counselling and mentoring junior consultants within the organization

Cultivating and managing business development opportunities. Developing and maintaining long- term client relationships and networks.

Assisting in the strategy and implementation of Master Data Management, Data Governance, Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Content Management and Knowledge Management

To qualify for the role, you must have

A bachelor’s degree and approximately five years of related work experience; or a graduate degree and approximately four years of related work experience

A minimum of four years’ experience in providing complex consultative services in the following focus areas information strategy, data architecture, information/data governance, master data management, data quality, data integration

Working knowledge of the modernized information management tool landscape (e.g. Talend, Collibra, Oracle DRM, SAP MDM, Informatica, Hyperion, Essbase, SQL.

A strong working knowledge and point of view on the evolving concepts and practices for modernizing information management

Proficiency with advising clients on the full data supply chain from data wrangling to data consumption via analytics.

Proven track record of understanding business challenges and translating them into value add solutions – strong analytical and problem- solving skills – actively participate in brainstorming, identifying core issues and effectively finding and using data to manage complex analysis

Engagement leadership experience including managing junior level consulting staff, providing regular status updates, monitoring project economics, as well as managing client relationships

Strong analytical and problem- solving skills as well as excellent oral and written communication skills

Ideally, you’ll also have

Degree emphasis in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business, Computer Science, IT or Engineering preferred

What We Look For

We’re interested in passionate leaders with strong vision and a desire to stay on top of trends in the Information Strategy and Management industry. If you have a genuine passion for helping businesses achieve the full potential of their data, this role is for you.

What Working At EY Offers

We offer a competitive compensation package where you’ll be rewarded based on your performance and recognized for the value you bring to our business. Plus, we offer

Opportunities to develop new skills and progress your career

A collaborative environment where everyone works together to create a better working world

Excellent training and development prospects, both through established programs and on-the-job training

About EY

As a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy and transactions, and consulting services, we hire and develop the most passionate people in their field to help build a better working world. This starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. So that whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime.

Join us in building a better working world. Apply now.

