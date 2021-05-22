Laboratory Manager (Wits VIDA)

A Laboratory Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job

To plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate the operations of Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit laboratory, to ensure smooth running and compliance

Location

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Wits Learning Centre Building (Nurses Residence), Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Key performance areas

Plan the activities of the team and delegate tasks to ensure performance objectives are achieved

Monitor equipment calibration and maintenance to ensure accurate and reliable results

Identify skills gaps within a team in so far as technical outputs are required and perform training to bridge the skills gaps thereby ensuring competence

Implement safe working conditions and procedures to ensure a safe working environment and compliance with all legislation

Manage the review process of SOPs and implement appropriate changes in order to ensure the laboratory is constantly able to provide high-quality, cost-effective and correct results

Evaluate and QC the results from trials thereby ensuring accuracy and identifying trends in order to address skills gaps

Inspect, verify and check delivered goods and stock as per orders

Oversee the management and storage of biohazardous waste and toxic materials

Oversee the transport and shipping of clinical specimens

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Biomedical Technology with bachelors in technology/BSc

Professional body registration

HPCSA or applicable an advantage

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years experience in appropriate/relevant laboratory

Minimum 2 years management experience with demonstrable project management and administrative leadership skills

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

GCP (Good Clinical Practice)

Advanced level of computer literacy

Ability to work extended hours

Meticulous

Understanding of research environment

Ability to mentor and coach others

Demonstrated understanding of leading and managing change, performance development, decision making, customer focus and service delivery

Drive for continuous improvement, communication and teamwork

