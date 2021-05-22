QHSE Coordinator

May 22, 2021

Job Purpose:
The QHSE coordinator will provide support to the Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental Department according to the company’s QHSE compliance and requirements
Key Accountability and Responsibility:

  • Conduct and coordinate regular inspections to audit housekeeping conditions, safe work practices and compliance with QHSE requirements
    • Advise and intervene on unsafe situation and violations of safety practices. – Prepare safety inductions, safety training and safe work procedures. Direct or assist in the development of specialized education and training presentation.
    • Conduct QHSE training to ensure employees are aware of requirements.
    • Conduct accident / incident investigation and work with management to prepare comprehensive recommendations for corrective action to eliminate or minimize future recurrences.
    • Maintain documentation and prepare QHSE reports.
    • Plan and organize QHSE culture improvement activities.-
  • Maintain an up-to-date database of all QHSE training.
    • Assist in managing workplace injury, disability, and workers’ compensation cases management.
    • Actively participate in the QHSE committee meetings and activities.
    • Provide project and services support with regards to the QHSE responsibilities, i.e. compile QHSE files, Hazardous risk assessments
  • Qualification and ExperienceEssential:
    1. National Higher Diploma in Health and Safety.
    1. 4 Years’ experience within quality, safety, health, and environment department
  • Competencies:
  • Document control and management
    1. Hazardous and Risk Assessment and management
    1. Quality management System-ISO 9001
    1. Environmental management system-ISO 14001
    1. Occupational Health and Safety management system- ISO 45001
  • Knowledge and Skills:
  • Hazardous and Risk Assessment and management- Quality management System- Environmental management system
    • Occupational Health and Safety management system- Proficient in writing, proof reading and editing
    • Good communication
    • Team player- proficient computer skills
  • Additional Parameters:
  • Willing to work after hours when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Risk Management
  • QHSE Management
  • QHSE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

