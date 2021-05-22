Job Purpose:
The QHSE coordinator will provide support to the Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental Department according to the company’s QHSE compliance and requirements
Key Accountability and Responsibility:
- Conduct and coordinate regular inspections to audit housekeeping conditions, safe work practices and compliance with QHSE requirements
-
- Advise and intervene on unsafe situation and violations of safety practices. – Prepare safety inductions, safety training and safe work procedures. Direct or assist in the development of specialized education and training presentation.
-
- Conduct QHSE training to ensure employees are aware of requirements.
-
- Conduct accident / incident investigation and work with management to prepare comprehensive recommendations for corrective action to eliminate or minimize future recurrences.
-
- Maintain documentation and prepare QHSE reports.
-
- Plan and organize QHSE culture improvement activities.-
- Maintain an up-to-date database of all QHSE training.
-
- Assist in managing workplace injury, disability, and workers’ compensation cases management.
-
- Actively participate in the QHSE committee meetings and activities.
-
- Provide project and services support with regards to the QHSE responsibilities, i.e. compile QHSE files, Hazardous risk assessments
- Qualification and ExperienceEssential:
-
- National Higher Diploma in Health and Safety.
-
- 4 Years’ experience within quality, safety, health, and environment department
- Competencies:
- Document control and management
-
- Hazardous and Risk Assessment and management
-
- Quality management System-ISO 9001
-
- Environmental management system-ISO 14001
-
- Occupational Health and Safety management system- ISO 45001
- Knowledge and Skills:
- Hazardous and Risk Assessment and management- Quality management System- Environmental management system
-
- Occupational Health and Safety management system- Proficient in writing, proof reading and editing
-
- Good communication
-
- Team player- proficient computer skills
- Additional Parameters:
- Willing to work after hours when required.
Desired Skills:
- Risk Management
- QHSE Management
- QHSE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma