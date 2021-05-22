QHSE Coordinator

Job Purpose:

The QHSE coordinator will provide support to the Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental Department according to the company’s QHSE compliance and requirements

Key Accountability and Responsibility:

Conduct and coordinate regular inspections to audit housekeeping conditions, safe work practices and compliance with QHSE requirements

Advise and intervene on unsafe situation and violations of safety practices. – Prepare safety inductions, safety training and safe work procedures. Direct or assist in the development of specialized education and training presentation.

Conduct QHSE training to ensure employees are aware of requirements.

Conduct accident / incident investigation and work with management to prepare comprehensive recommendations for corrective action to eliminate or minimize future recurrences.

Maintain documentation and prepare QHSE reports.

Plan and organize QHSE culture improvement activities.-

Maintain an up-to-date database of all QHSE training.

Assist in managing workplace injury, disability, and workers’ compensation cases management.

Actively participate in the QHSE committee meetings and activities.

Provide project and services support with regards to the QHSE responsibilities, i.e. compile QHSE files, Hazardous risk assessments

Qualification and ExperienceEssential:

National Higher Diploma in Health and Safety.

4 Years’ experience within quality, safety, health, and environment department

Competencies:

Document control and management

Hazardous and Risk Assessment and management

Quality management System-ISO 9001

Environmental management system-ISO 14001

Occupational Health and Safety management system- ISO 45001

Knowledge and Skills:

Hazardous and Risk Assessment and management- Quality management System- Environmental management system

Occupational Health and Safety management system- Proficient in writing, proof reading and editing

Good communication

Team player- proficient computer skills

Additional Parameters:

Willing to work after hours when required.

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

QHSE Management

QHSE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position