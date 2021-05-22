Research Fieldworkers x4 (3 Month FTC)-Banakekeli

Research Fieldworkers x 4 (Three Month Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Acornhoek – Mpumalanga.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

Testing the questionnaires, protocols, and interview schedules for a larger study starting in January 2022 aiming to address and understand challenges for families in South Africa

Three generations, children, parents, and grandparents will be interviewed about their health, education, family and relationships, violence, and communities

The pilot study will be ensuring all of the materials and protocols are appropriate and work well

Location

Acornhoek, Mpumalanga

Key performance areas

Recruiting of participants for the pilot study

Adhere to the study protocols and procedures

Interviewing of young children, young adults, and older adults using a standardized questionnaire on a tablet and asking questions about how well they have understood the questionnaire

Conducting qualitative interviews with young children, young adults, and older adults (following a loosely structured interview schedule) and conducting arts-based activities (drawings, making figures with play-doh) as part of the interview process

Ensuring the safety of participants and minimization of distress

Assist with other ad hoc tasks as and when required

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Ability to use and navigate a tablet or smartphone (e.g. WhatsApp)

Excellent communication and social skills in particular with children

Experience speaking about difficult topics

Good Xitsonga, siSwati, and English language skills

Experience in working with children/adolescents

Experience in conducting a survey and qualitative interviews will be an advantage

Experience in health research will be an advantage

Ability to work under pressure in informal environments

Drivers license and ability to drive project car

No criminal record

Willingness to work-study hours (Monday to Friday or Tuesday Saturday)

Able to maintain confidentiality, and to be professional at all times

Ability to manage and maintain good relations with both the participants and fellow team members

Self-motivated with strong attention to detail and the ability to work both as a team and independently

Ability to commence employment on 14th June

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of one (1) year of working experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position