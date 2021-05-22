Showroom Manager

Qualifications required:

3 year completed Diploma or Degree in a relevant interior or dcor field

Skills and experience required:

Proven track record (at least 3 – 5 years experience in the retail decor field)

Extremely professional with a creative flair

Strong people management skills (a minimum of 3 years experience)

Strong administrative skills

Highly organised and good attention to detail

Finance savvy

Ability to build strong long-term clients and customer relations

Sound business acumen

Excellent communication skills

Strong sales focus and target driven

Job description:

Sales and managerial responsibilities to assist and motivate their team exceed daily sales targets.

Lead and demonstrate to the team how to drive sales.

Build customer rapport and maintain strong long term relationships.

Ensure that the showroom is always at its best appearance, neat and well merchandised.

Provide a high level of client experience.

Maximize profit.

Ensure that the aftersales targets are met throughout the business.

Marketing, store based promotions, stock taking and merchandising.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

