BI Developer at Financial Services

May 23, 2021

Position Overview:
A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with initiative and a high level of integrity. Your expertise in terms of qualifications and significant experience is essential to perform well in this position.

The Incumbent will be responsible for:

  • Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights
  • Develop interactive and easy-to-understand dashboards and reports
  • Analyse and Interpret complex health, life and retail insurance data from multiple sources and regions.
  • Conceptualizing, designing and building reports for internal and external distribution having a wide range of complexity.
  • Partner and collaborate with key stakeholders to effectively define their requirements, convert into technical specifications, and provide solutions within the agreed timeframes.
  • Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models
  • Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations
  • Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics
  • Ensuring adherence to row-level security standards
  • Using high degree of judgement to ensure that results show a high degree of integrity and logic.
  • Compiling data dictionaries.
  • Enable a learning and growth culture through which information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree (Bcom/Btech)
  • Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment
  • Knowledge and understanding of:
  • SQL Scripting
  • Power BI Modelling and Publishing
  • Relational Databases
  • Data Warehousing
  • ETL Processes
  • MS Office
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment
  • IIBA Qualification an advantage
  • Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills with a high attention to detail
  • Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position
  • Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

