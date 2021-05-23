BI Developer at Financial Services

Position Overview:
A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with initiative and a high level of integrity. Your expertise in terms of qualifications and significant experience is essential to perform well in this position.
The Incumbent will be responsible for:
- Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights
- Develop interactive and easy-to-understand dashboards and reports
- Analyse and Interpret complex health, life and retail insurance data from multiple sources and regions.
- Conceptualizing, designing and building reports for internal and external distribution having a wide range of complexity.
- Partner and collaborate with key stakeholders to effectively define their requirements, convert into technical specifications, and provide solutions within the agreed timeframes.
- Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models
- Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations
- Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics
- Ensuring adherence to row-level security standards
- Using high degree of judgement to ensure that results show a high degree of integrity and logic.
- Compiling data dictionaries.
- Enable a learning and growth culture through which information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.
The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree (Bcom/Btech)
- Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- SQL Scripting
- Power BI Modelling and Publishing
- Relational Databases
- Data Warehousing
- ETL Processes
- MS Office
- Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment
- IIBA Qualification an advantage
- Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills with a high attention to detail
- Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position
- Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree