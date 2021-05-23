BI Developer at Financial Services

Position Overview:

A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with initiative and a high level of integrity. Your expertise in terms of qualifications and significant experience is essential to perform well in this position.

The Incumbent will be responsible for:

Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights

Develop interactive and easy-to-understand dashboards and reports

Analyse and Interpret complex health, life and retail insurance data from multiple sources and regions.

Conceptualizing, designing and building reports for internal and external distribution having a wide range of complexity.

Partner and collaborate with key stakeholders to effectively define their requirements, convert into technical specifications, and provide solutions within the agreed timeframes.

Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models

Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations

Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics

Ensuring adherence to row-level security standards

Using high degree of judgement to ensure that results show a high degree of integrity and logic.

Compiling data dictionaries.

Enable a learning and growth culture through which information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree (Bcom/Btech)

Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment

Knowledge and understanding of:

SQL Scripting

Power BI Modelling and Publishing

Relational Databases

Data Warehousing

ETL Processes

MS Office

Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment

IIBA Qualification an advantage

Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills with a high attention to detail

Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position

Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

