Customer Support Executive at Rory Mackie & Associates

About the position:

As our client prides themselves on excellent Customer service, our client is looking for a confident, well mannered and logical person. Someone who customers will warm to, within seconds and who has the logic skills to be able to work out, either how to help them, then and there, or to know exactly who within the company they need to speak to.

You will often be the first person a Customer speaks to, when they have a technical problem, sometimes that may be the fault of the User, others it may be a fault that needs solving the business end, it will be your role to identify the exact issue and to progress things accordingly. You will need the confidence to be able to tell a client if the issue is their end or something they have done wrong, and the manners to be able to do so with them, still feeling looked after, by you.

Requirements:

Previous Customer Support experience, ideally within a Software company

Great telephone personality

Logical approach to problem-solving

Personality is key

Social fit

Able to work shifts from 10h00 19h00 or 11h00 20h00

Responsibilities:

Reacting quickly and efficiently to all customer enquiries via chat, email and phone

Diagnosing technical problems relating to the companys software, which could be anything from call failure to invoices not being sent or paid

Offering clear and helpful solutions to customers, to ensure problems are not only resolved, but

raised to the Product or Development Teams for further investigation, where necessary

Juggling customer needs from different channels, ensuring all fixes and requests are

communicated across the business

Setting up customer trials, by adding important information to accounts

Reacting to an ever-changing workload

Populating Project management boards with customer problems that need technical work

Analysing customer data to report trends, inefficiencies and facts for the Sales team

Monthly reporting – involving analysing monthly customer spend against actual usage and

Reporting on findings – this does involve a high level of financial and data

manipulation/interpretation

Should you be successful in being considered for the role by our client, we would like three things from you in one email at a later stage:

A short video telling us about you, who you are as a person and why youre interested in this role

A couple of paragraphs explaining (in your own words) what our clients two main products are and what they actually do (use our website as a reference point), as well as how they might benefit a company. Please write it as if you were explaining it to a friend or family member

For the video – upload it, unlisted, to YouTube and provide us with the link in your application, send all of the above information to our client

Learn more/Apply for this position