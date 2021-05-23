Customer Support Executive at Rory Mackie & Associates

About the position:
As our client prides themselves on excellent Customer service, our client is looking for a confident, well mannered and logical person. Someone who customers will warm to, within seconds and who has the logic skills to be able to work out, either how to help them, then and there, or to know exactly who within the company they need to speak to.
You will often be the first person a Customer speaks to, when they have a technical problem, sometimes that may be the fault of the User, others it may be a fault that needs solving the business end, it will be your role to identify the exact issue and to progress things accordingly. You will need the confidence to be able to tell a client if the issue is their end or something they have done wrong, and the manners to be able to do so with them, still feeling looked after, by you.
Requirements:
- Previous Customer Support experience, ideally within a Software company
- Great telephone personality
- Logical approach to problem-solving
- Personality is key
- Social fit
- Able to work shifts from 10h00 19h00 or 11h00 20h00
Responsibilities:
- Reacting quickly and efficiently to all customer enquiries via chat, email and phone
- Diagnosing technical problems relating to the companys software, which could be anything from call failure to invoices not being sent or paid
- Offering clear and helpful solutions to customers, to ensure problems are not only resolved, but
raised to the Product or Development Teams for further investigation, where necessary
- Juggling customer needs from different channels, ensuring all fixes and requests are
communicated across the business
- Setting up customer trials, by adding important information to accounts
- Reacting to an ever-changing workload
- Populating Project management boards with customer problems that need technical work
- Analysing customer data to report trends, inefficiencies and facts for the Sales team
- Monthly reporting – involving analysing monthly customer spend against actual usage and
Reporting on findings – this does involve a high level of financial and data
manipulation/interpretation
Should you be successful in being considered for the role by our client, we would like three things from you in one email at a later stage:
- A short video telling us about you, who you are as a person and why youre interested in this role
- A couple of paragraphs explaining (in your own words) what our clients two main products are and what they actually do (use our website as a reference point), as well as how they might benefit a company. Please write it as if you were explaining it to a friend or family member
For the video – upload it, unlisted, to YouTube and provide us with the link in your application, send all of the above information to our client