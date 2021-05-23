Data Engineer (CH674) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking is looking for Data Engineers (Mid and Senior Levels) in their Stellenbosch or Johannesburg offices.
The purpose of this job is:
- To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the MIS environment.
- To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the MIS environment
- Participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation (technical specification) for new and existing MIS products and systems
The role does not have any direct reports, but more senior Data Engineers will hold responsibility to mentor and upskill less experienced Data Engineers.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Min)
- A relevant tertiary qualification (Beneficial)
Experience (Depending on level of role)
Mid and Senior Roles available:
Min (For Senior role)
- A 3-year tertiary qualification AND at least 6 years proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis OR
- At least 6 8 years proven experience within management information systems / system analysis (Mid Level role 4-6 years experience)
- Proven experience in:
Minimum:
- SQL Server 2008 and or 2012
- Business intelligence tools, especially SSIS (Other: SSRS, SSAS)
- ETL (Extract Transact and Load) processes
- Data Warehousing
- Data Management Life Cycle
Ideal
- .Net (C# or VB)
- Visualisation Technologies: Power BI, QlikView
- Python
- Cloud environment.
Responsibilities (for senior role)
- Contributes to the organisation through specialist expertise, knowledge and skills.
- Provides technical expertise, support and training and development to other Data Engineers in the function.
- Required to operate autonomously and independently of the Architect and BIBA (standalone).
- A proactive, initiating approach is required.
- Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Formulating Strategies and Concepts, Learning and Researching, Leading & Supervising.
- Is a recognised specialist and advisor in Data analysis and synthesis, Data development process, Data integration design and Data modelling including user needs, generation of ideas, methods, tools and leading or guiding others in best practice use.
- At this level the role provides input to the overall strategy of the function and translates functional strategy into business plans.
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- ETL processes
- Relational database technologies
- Dimensional modelling
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- Data analysis and design
- Data architecture (Technical design and implementation processes)
- DPLC
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Personal Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Competencies
- Relating and networking
- Deciding and initiating action
- Presenting and communicating information
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Analysis
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.