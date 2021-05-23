Debtors Clerk at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a well-established and fast paced Textile manufacturing company, seeks to employ a debtors clerk, who has 5 years experience in Debtors control, using AS400 and advanced Excel.

Please note: this is a specific position for a candidate from the Cape Town area, who can start immediately, who has worked in a Manufacturing environment.

You will have Matric, with Accounting as a subject, coupled with 5 years experience in the following aspects of debtors:

Reconciling complex debtors accounts

All debtors functions

Uploading and sending excel statements to relevant clients

Queries on allocated accounts

Working on all portals relevant to allocated accounts

Liaising with clients on various issues, eg. late payments etc.

Assisting with all debtors functions

AS400 debtors functions: Loading of new accounts, Deleting old accounts, Credit notes, Releasing accounts from credit limit, Clearing all cash sale and internal accounts, Clearing all relevant accounts assigned, Journals on relevant accounts, Allocation of payments

