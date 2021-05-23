HR Manager (Contract)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
Develop and Manage the HR Programmes and policies as they apply to employee relations, compensation, safety, wellness, performance and staffing requirements.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelors Degree in HR or Social Science and postgraduate Qualification in HR/IR
- 5 years HR Management Experience essential
Duties and responsibilities include but not limited too:-
- HR Administration and Advisory
- HR Development and Talent Management
- Performance Management and Recruitment
- Governance
- Remuneration and Benefits
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.