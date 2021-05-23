HR Manager (Contract)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

Develop and Manage the HR Programmes and policies as they apply to employee relations, compensation, safety, wellness, performance and staffing requirements.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelors Degree in HR or Social Science and postgraduate Qualification in HR/IR

5 years HR Management Experience essential

Duties and responsibilities include but not limited too:-

HR Administration and Advisory

HR Development and Talent Management

Performance Management and Recruitment

Governance

Remuneration and Benefits

