Import Location Specialist

Our client, one of the leading players within the Air logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Customer Care Location Import Specialist who will be responsible for implementing and managing Customer Care strategy on location level as well as continuously optimizing the customer service to provide customer excellence.

Minimum Requirements

Matric certificate (Grade 12) or relevant NQF related qualification is essential

Minimum of 5 years experience in Sea Logistics and Freight Forwarding

Complete understanding of operational legislation and processes e g. intercoms & customs processes

Good command of the English language – both written and spoken

Fully computer literate – MS office outlook

Must have proven ability to prioritize responsibility and work under pressure

Must have excellent communication skills to interact with customers

Responsibilities

Customer Care and Satisfaction: to pro-actively advise and consult to ensure customer satisfaction

Shipment Management: Qualification and entry of customer orders into the operational execution process

Quotation Management: Qualification of customer inquiries, provide quotations and updates

Customer On boarding: Inclusion and transfer of customer requirements into the systems

Customer Data Management: Maintenance and integration of customer data in the systems

Operational Customer Relationship Management: knowledge exchange with the sale

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted



