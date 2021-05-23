Import Location Specialist

Our client, one of the leading players within the Air logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Customer Care Location Import Specialist who will be responsible for implementing and managing Customer Care strategy on location level as well as continuously optimizing the customer service to provide customer excellence.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric certificate (Grade 12) or relevant NQF related qualification is essential
- Minimum of 5 years experience in Sea Logistics and Freight Forwarding
- Complete understanding of operational legislation and processes e g. intercoms & customs processes
- Good command of the English language – both written and spoken
- Fully computer literate – MS office outlook
- Must have proven ability to prioritize responsibility and work under pressure
- Must have excellent communication skills to interact with customers
Responsibilities
- Customer Care and Satisfaction: to pro-actively advise and consult to ensure customer satisfaction
- Shipment Management: Qualification and entry of customer orders into the operational execution process
- Quotation Management: Qualification of customer inquiries, provide quotations and updates
- Customer On boarding: Inclusion and transfer of customer requirements into the systems
- Customer Data Management: Maintenance and integration of customer data in the systems
- Operational Customer Relationship Management: knowledge exchange with the sale
