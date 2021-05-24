Agile Master (Testing)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Agile Master with Testing experience
to join their dynamic
team
Minimum years of experience :
- 4-8 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
- At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software
- DevOps industry is essential.
- Experience in the test design
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualification:
- IT / Business Degree
- At least two of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master II (scrum.org)
- Advanced Certified ScrumMaster (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
- Leading SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
- Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)
Role Tasks:
AGILE Master Role:
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and
- application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead
- and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
Test Manager:
- Understanding of product and application development concepts
- Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
- Responsible for defect lifecycle.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
- Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively
Apply for further information pertaining to the role!
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- DevOps
- test design
- scrum master
- ISTQB
- project management
- SAFe
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Coaching
- testing
- Waterfall
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years