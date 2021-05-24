Agile Master (Testing)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Agile Master with Testing experience

to join their dynamic

team

Minimum years of experience :

4-8 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software

DevOps industry is essential.

Experience in the test design

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification:

IT / Business Degree

At least two of the following:

Professional Scrum Master II (scrum.org)

Advanced Certified ScrumMaster (scrumailliance.org)

Certified SAFe advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)

Leading SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)

Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

Role Tasks:

AGILE Master Role:

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level

Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership

Guides the team and organisation on the use and

application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead

and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects

Test Manager:

Understanding of product and application development concepts

Ability to analyse a process from start to finish

Responsible for defect lifecycle.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively

Desired Skills:

Agile

DevOps

test design

scrum master

ISTQB

project management

SAFe

Agile coaching

Scrum Coaching

testing

Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

