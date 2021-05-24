Agile Master (Testing)

May 24, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Agile Master with Testing experience

to join their dynamic

team

Minimum years of experience :

  • 4-8 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
  • At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software
  • DevOps industry is essential.
  • Experience in the test design

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification:

  • IT / Business Degree
  • At least two of the following:
  • Professional Scrum Master II (scrum.org)
  • Advanced Certified ScrumMaster (scrumailliance.org)
  • Certified SAFe advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
  • Leading SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
  • Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
  • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
  • Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

Role Tasks:

AGILE Master Role:

  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and
  • application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead
  • and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects

Test Manager:

  • Understanding of product and application development concepts
  • Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
  • Responsible for defect lifecycle.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
  • Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively

Apply for further information pertaining to the role!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • test design
  • scrum master
  • ISTQB
  • project management
  • SAFe
  • Agile coaching
  • Scrum Coaching
  • testing
  • Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position