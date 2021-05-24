Analyst Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
OR
- More than7 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- DB Design on MSSQL,SQL,PL-SQL
- .Net (C#)
- Web Services
- Rest Services
- WPF,MVVM Model,MVC
- CSS
- HTML
- React JS
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Structured application development
- DB design
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Client benefit rewards program
- Agile development approach and MVP mind-set
- Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.