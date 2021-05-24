Analyst Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 24, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development

OR

  • More than7 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • DB Design on MSSQL,SQL,PL-SQL
    • .Net (C#)
    • Web Services
    • Rest Services
    • WPF,MVVM Model,MVC
    • CSS
    • HTML
    • React JS

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Structured application development
  • DB design
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Client benefit rewards program
  • Agile development approach and MVP mind-set
  • Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

