The Role: Applications Project Manager required for top manufacturer to support application implementations, from preparation to implementations

10 yrs + project management experience

Min. 5 Full life cycle application implementations experience – Preparation to implementation.

Essential qualification:

IT or Business Degree

Project certification – Prince2, PMBOK

Six Sigma (black belt) ITIL or ASAP.

Certified Scrum master

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Manages internal resources in adherence to the company’s development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects.

Manages resource capacities across different projects and timelines.

Prepares project cost budgets, timeframes estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans.

Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement.

Monitors project performance, progress and risk status.

Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customers.

Reports on project status and financials to customer and management team.

Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP.

Performs development and operations applications and features.

Performs penetration testing and ensure compliance.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Problem solver

Ability to work within a team or independently

Good time management and quality

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills

Ability to communicate effectively (verbal and written) technically to technical professionals and use laymen terms for non -technical audience

Strong ability to review and interpret business requirements with the aptitude to move from concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Excellent presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

