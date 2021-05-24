Applications Project Manager

May 24, 2021

The Role: Applications Project Manager required for top manufacturer to support application implementations, from preparation to implementations on [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 10 yrs + project management experience
  • Min. 5 Full life cycle application implementations experience – Preparation to implementation.

Essential qualification:

  • IT or Business Degree
  • Project certification – Prince2, PMBOK
  • Six Sigma (black belt) ITIL or ASAP.
  • Certified Scrum master

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Manages internal resources in adherence to the company’s development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects.
  • Manages resource capacities across different projects and timelines.
  • Prepares project cost budgets, timeframes estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans.
  • Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement.
  • Monitors project performance, progress and risk status.
  • Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customers.
  • Reports on project status and financials to customer and management team.
  • Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP.
  • Performs development and operations applications and features.
  • Performs penetration testing and ensure compliance.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Problem solver
  • Ability to work within a team or independently
  • Good time management and quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Ability to communicate effectively (verbal and written) technically to technical professionals and use laymen terms for non -technical audience
  • Strong ability to review and interpret business requirements with the aptitude to move from concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Excellent presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics

