The Role: Applications Project Manager required for top manufacturer to support application implementations, from preparation to implementations on [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 10 yrs + project management experience
- Min. 5 Full life cycle application implementations experience – Preparation to implementation.
Essential qualification:
- IT or Business Degree
- Project certification – Prince2, PMBOK
- Six Sigma (black belt) ITIL or ASAP.
- Certified Scrum master
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Manages internal resources in adherence to the company’s development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects.
- Manages resource capacities across different projects and timelines.
- Prepares project cost budgets, timeframes estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans.
- Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement.
- Monitors project performance, progress and risk status.
- Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customers.
- Reports on project status and financials to customer and management team.
- Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP.
- Performs development and operations applications and features.
- Performs penetration testing and ensure compliance.
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Problem solver
- Ability to work within a team or independently
- Good time management and quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
- Ability to communicate effectively (verbal and written) technically to technical professionals and use laymen terms for non -technical audience
- Strong ability to review and interpret business requirements with the aptitude to move from concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Excellent presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics