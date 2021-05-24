Area Manager at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
COMMUNITY SERVICES AND HEALTH – RECREATION AND PARKS
AREA MANAGER
TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 162 715 PER ANNUM – REF NO: RP 05/21 – AREA SOUTH (MUIZENBERG)
Requirements:
- A relevant B degree in Parks and Recreation Management, Facilities Management, Public Management or similar related field
- A minimum of Eight (8) years’ relevant experience required with proven managerial and project management experience
- Sound knowledge and understanding of local government services and environment as well as legislation applicable to Local Government, Council policies, processes and procedures
- Results-driven approach and proven track record of service delivery in a related field
- Stakeholder management and ability to interface at political level
- A valid driver’s licence and own vehicle.
Key performance areas:
- Planning, leading, directing and managing the financial and human resources and assets of entire area within the Department
- Managing the service delivery and operational function of the service area
- Developing and delivering Recreation and Parks developmental programmes and services and projects in line with corporate strategies, service delivery priorities and departmental service delivery business implementation plan
- Leading and managing an integrated and transversal approach to programmes implementation and service delivery
- Managing relations and strategic partnerships with various stakeholders
- Managing and overseeing the portfolio of immoveable assets, parks and designated open spaces, amenities and cemeteries (including reservation systems related thereto)
- Contract management of contractual agreements with service providers, service delivery partners and facility users
- Management of the human resources within the area
- Financial and budgetary management and control of the area.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 4 June 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our website at [URL Removed]
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
