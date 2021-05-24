Audit Senior

May 24, 2021

Audit Senior

An exciting opportunity exists at an established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge for an experienced Audit Senior.

Requirements:

  • Completed articles or has 3/4 years’ experience in an audit firm
  • Bcom degree
  • Caseware working knowledge
  • Excellent work ethic
  • Hardworking and career focused

Responsibilities:

  • Audit senior to lead audit team and on-the-job training.
  • Compilation of annual financial statements
  • Independent Reviews
  • Continuous communication with client
  • Auditing of a company’s internal control systems
  • Actively involved in new business development
  • Any other audit related work as required by Audit Manager

Only quialified candidates to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • bcom
  • Auditing
  • Internal Auditing
  • independent reviews
  • Preparation of annual accounts
  • New Business Development
  • Caseware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

An established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge, offering growth and support.

