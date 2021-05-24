Audit Senior
An exciting opportunity exists at an established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge for an experienced Audit Senior.
Requirements:
- Completed articles or has 3/4 years’ experience in an audit firm
- Bcom degree
- Caseware working knowledge
- Excellent work ethic
- Hardworking and career focused
Responsibilities:
- Audit senior to lead audit team and on-the-job training.
- Compilation of annual financial statements
- Independent Reviews
- Continuous communication with client
- Auditing of a company’s internal control systems
- Actively involved in new business development
- Any other audit related work as required by Audit Manager
Only quialified candidates to apply.
Desired Skills:
- bcom
- Auditing
- Internal Auditing
- independent reviews
- Preparation of annual accounts
- New Business Development
- Caseware
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
An established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge, offering growth and support.