Audit Senior

An exciting opportunity exists at an established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge for an experienced Audit Senior.

Requirements:

Completed articles or has 3/4 years’ experience in an audit firm

Bcom degree

Caseware working knowledge

Excellent work ethic

Hardworking and career focused

Responsibilities:

Audit senior to lead audit team and on-the-job training.

Compilation of annual financial statements

Independent Reviews

Continuous communication with client

Auditing of a company’s internal control systems

Actively involved in new business development

Any other audit related work as required by Audit Manager

Only quialified candidates to apply.

Desired Skills:

bcom

Auditing

Internal Auditing

independent reviews

Preparation of annual accounts

New Business Development

Caseware

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

An established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge, offering growth and support.

