BI Developer – REMOTE – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Durban based firm is expanding its Bi and Data Science capabilities and its currently looking for an experienced BI Developer to support its local & international digital health projects in the public technology sector.

Apply for an opportunity to join this vibrant business & technical team to deliver an effective health information system & integrated health architecture on several exciting digital & health information systems projects in SA & other African Countries.

We are looking for a philanthropist, some who is passionate about people and community.

Requirements:

Bachelors or post graduate degree with majors (Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, Commerce, Actuarial Science etc.)

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist

5 years of relevant industry experience is required

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modelling) and data mining

In-depth knowledge of SQL

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Knowledge of BI technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)

Exceptional understanding of databases (SQL, NoSQL, columnar, relational etc.), data warehousing, data modelling, dimensional modelling, data analysis and have a strong background in database programming using a variety of SQL variants as well as NoSQL

Experience with Various technologies e.g. Hadoop, MongoDB, AWS DynamoDB, Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, AWS Redshift, Microsoft Server stack

Responsibilities:

Design, development and deployment of clinical data warehouses and reporting/ analytic data marts for the Departments of Health of Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC)

Meet with customers to gather and/or clarify requirements associated with data warehousing or business intelligence deliverables

Design, develop, test, debug, support and document ETL processes for data warehouse implementations

Design, develop, implement, operate and maintain Business Intelligence (BI) solutions e.g. reporting/ analytic marts & platforms

Develop software components and solutions that adhere to development standards and are accurate, efficient, and maintainable

Create tools to store data for reporting purposes (e.g. OLAP cubes)

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Present information through reports and visualization

Develop and analyse data elements and health indicators

Clean dirty data, manage quality of data/ information

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Reference Number for this position is LN53016 which is a permanent / contract position based in Remote offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

