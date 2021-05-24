Bookkeeper

An exciting opportunity exists at an established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge for an experienced Bookkeeper.

Requirements:

+5 years’ experience

Must have experience on Pastel Partner

Full Microsoft Office (Word and Excel)

Matric

Responsibilities:

Vat and Paye submissions

Balance ledgers, reconciles accounts

Liaise with clients

Full bookkeeping and accounting function up to trial balance, including debtors, creditors, bank, petty cash, journals, etc.

Handling of VAT and PAYE reviews

Invoicing and debtors’ collection

IRP5 calculations, reconciliations and submissions

Maintenance of SARS accounts

PAYE/UIF/SDL calculations and EMP201 submissions

UIF registration and administration

VAT calculations and VAT201 submissions

WCA registrations, submission of returns and arranging letters of good standing

If you feel you have the necessary experience to excel in this position, please send us your CV now!

Desired Skills:

VAT

Paye

balance ledgers

Invoicing

Debtors

Creditors

sars

journals

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Established Account firm in Umhlanga Ridge.

Learn more/Apply for this position