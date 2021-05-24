An exciting opportunity exists at an established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge for an experienced Bookkeeper.
Requirements:
- +5 years’ experience
- Must have experience on Pastel Partner
- Full Microsoft Office (Word and Excel)
- Matric
Responsibilities:
- Vat and Paye submissions
- Balance ledgers, reconciles accounts
- Liaise with clients
- Full bookkeeping and accounting function up to trial balance, including debtors, creditors, bank, petty cash, journals, etc.
- Handling of VAT and PAYE reviews
- Invoicing and debtors’ collection
- IRP5 calculations, reconciliations and submissions
- Maintenance of SARS accounts
- PAYE/UIF/SDL calculations and EMP201 submissions
- UIF registration and administration
- VAT calculations and VAT201 submissions
- WCA registrations, submission of returns and arranging letters of good standing
If you feel you have the necessary experience to excel in this position, please send us your CV now!
Desired Skills:
- VAT
- Paye
- balance ledgers
- Invoicing
- Debtors
- Creditors
- sars
- journals
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Established Account firm in Umhlanga Ridge.