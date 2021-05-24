Bookkeeper

May 24, 2021

An exciting opportunity exists at an established Accounting firm in Umhlanga Ridge for an experienced Bookkeeper.

Requirements:

  • +5 years’ experience
  • Must have experience on Pastel Partner
  • Full Microsoft Office (Word and Excel)
  • Matric

Responsibilities:

  • Vat and Paye submissions
  • Balance ledgers, reconciles accounts
  • Liaise with clients
  • Full bookkeeping and accounting function up to trial balance, including debtors, creditors, bank, petty cash, journals, etc.
  • Handling of VAT and PAYE reviews
  • Invoicing and debtors’ collection
  • IRP5 calculations, reconciliations and submissions
  • Maintenance of SARS accounts
  • PAYE/UIF/SDL calculations and EMP201 submissions
  • UIF registration and administration
  • VAT calculations and VAT201 submissions
  • WCA registrations, submission of returns and arranging letters of good standing

If you feel you have the necessary experience to excel in this position, please send us your CV now!

Desired Skills:

  • VAT
  • Paye
  • balance ledgers
  • Invoicing
  • Debtors
  • Creditors
  • sars
  • journals

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Established Account firm in Umhlanga Ridge.

