Business Analyst with strong knowledge of Project Management at In4Group

BACKGROUND:
The organisation is in the process of documenting and implementing various programme standards in support of maturing the Programme Management capability. To this end the Programme Managers, as a team, have developed a plan to document the standards. To capacitate the project, a dedicated resource is needed. The resource needs to have a strong Business Analysis background accompanied by relatively strong exposure to the Project Management discipline. The goal is to document the programme standards and provide them as input into an overall program management playbook.
OBJECTIVE:
The main purpose of this role is to develop the required standards for the Programme Management playbook. There are a total of 46 standards that need to be developed.
SCOPE:
- Develop the 46 required programme standards in line with the PMI Program Management Standard 4th Edition.
- Update the implementation plan for the standards.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Review and update the existing work plan
- Review the requirement for each standard
- Prioritise the sequence in which the standards will be developed
- Develop the 46 standards, have them reviewed and signed off
- Develop any associated artefacts needed to support each standard as required
- Design a navigation tool to house the standards
- Work with MSP Server (On Premise) or MSP Online experts to implement the navigation tool. This decision will be made during the course of the project.
EDUCATION:
- A B.Sc. degree or an equivalen
- Minimum five years’ experience doing Business Analysis w
- Strong exposure to the PMI Project Management framework (PMBOK)
- Experience with facilitating workshops.
- Exposure to the PMI program management framework is an advantage.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Proficiency in English (very strong verbal and written skills).
- Stakeholder management.
- Risk management.
- Problem-solving skill
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT:
- Understanding of MSP Server 2016 On Premise
- Understanding of MSP Online
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Stakeholder Management
- Risk Analysis
- problem solving skills.
- Business Process Analysis
- Business analysis
- MSP
- As-is process
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd