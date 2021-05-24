Business Analyst with strong knowledge of Project Management at In4Group

BACKGROUND:

The organisation is in the process of documenting and implementing various programme standards in support of maturing the Programme Management capability. To this end the Programme Managers, as a team, have developed a plan to document the standards. To capacitate the project, a dedicated resource is needed. The resource needs to have a strong Business Analysis background accompanied by relatively strong exposure to the Project Management discipline. The goal is to document the programme standards and provide them as input into an overall program management playbook.

OBJECTIVE:

The main purpose of this role is to develop the required standards for the Programme Management playbook. There are a total of 46 standards that need to be developed.

SCOPE:

Develop the 46 required programme standards in line with the PMI Program Management Standard 4th Edition.

Update the implementation plan for the standards.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Review and update the existing work plan

Review the requirement for each standard

Prioritise the sequence in which the standards will be developed

Develop the 46 standards, have them reviewed and signed off

Develop any associated artefacts needed to support each standard as required

Design a navigation tool to house the standards

Work with MSP Server (On Premise) or MSP Online experts to implement the navigation tool. This decision will be made during the course of the project.

EDUCATION:

A B.Sc. degree or an equivalen

Minimum five years’ experience doing Business Analysis w

Strong exposure to the PMI Project Management framework (PMBOK)

Experience with facilitating workshops.

Exposure to the PMI program management framework is an advantage.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in English (very strong verbal and written skills).

Stakeholder management.

Risk management.

Problem-solving skill

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENT:

Understanding of MSP Server 2016 On Premise

Understanding of MSP Online

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Stakeholder Management

Risk Analysis

problem solving skills.

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

MSP

As-is process

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

