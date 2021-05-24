Business Development Manager – ISP

Our client is looking to employ a BDM – ISP.

Purpose

Regional management responsibility for the New Sales team as well as associated administrative personnel

Regional management responsibility for the achievement of the new sales budgets as set by EXCO

Objectives

– Planning & coordination of all functions related to achieving growth budgets as well as related general management duties

– Actively leading new sales within each region

– Sales & campaign planning

– Management reporting

– Develops a business plan and sales strategy for the market that ensures attainment of company sales goals and profitability

-Prepares action plans by individuals as well as by team for effective search of sales leads and prospects- Initiates and coordinates development of action plans to penetrate new markets

– Conducts one-on-one reviews with all Account Executives to build more effective communications, to understand training and development needs, and to provide insight for the improvement of Account Executive’s sales and activity performance

– Assists Account Executives in preparation of proposals and presentations

– Accurate and efficient management of sales statistics and reports

– Efficient management of workflow procedures within areas of operational responsibility

– Effective human resource management

– Effective management of process and procedure with a strong action and change management orientation

– Creative and effective planning and implementation to ensure the achievement of relevant targets and objectives

Qualifications- Grade 12- Sales / Management Qualification (minimum 12-month certificate/diploma qualification)

Experience- 3 years successful Corporate Direct Sales experience- 2 year ICT industry experience- Application of CRM and sales processes- Sound understanding of telecommunications, networking & data- Good understanding of Human resource management principles- Understanding of financial management principles

Remuneration- R216k – R360k

Desired Skills:

Sales

New Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

