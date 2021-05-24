Call Centre Agent at Exhilarate

Exhilarate, an established financial services provider, is seeking a sales consultant who has a passion to exceed expectations and achieve results. You will need previous experience in a sales environment, this should be clearly demonstrated on your CV. This position is ideal for someone who values commitment and has self-motivation to succeed. The position is based in Boksburg

Responsibilities:

Outbound calling to a database of potential customers

Advising customers on specific details about the product we are offering

Building lasting relationships

Development of the business relationship between the company and all new customers

Provide a high level of customer care

General enquiry handling

Offer:

Growth opportunity into a leadership position, where you will manage, teach and train a team of sales consultants

Great earning potential- uncapped commission structure

Work in a lively, fun and exciting environment

Incentives

send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Dependable

Outbound Customer Service

Call Center Services

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Call Centre

1 to 2 years Call Centre Operator

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentives & Bonusses

