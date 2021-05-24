Call Centre Agent at Exhilarate

Exhilarate, an established financial services provider, is seeking a sales consultant who has a passion to exceed expectations and achieve results. You will need previous experience in a sales environment, this should be clearly demonstrated on your CV. This position is ideal for someone who values commitment and has self-motivation to succeed. The position is based in Boksburg
Responsibilities:
- Outbound calling to a database of potential customers
- Advising customers on specific details about the product we are offering
- Building lasting relationships
- Development of the business relationship between the company and all new customers
- Provide a high level of customer care
- General enquiry handling
Offer:
- Growth opportunity into a leadership position, where you will manage, teach and train a team of sales consultants
- Great earning potential- uncapped commission structure
- Work in a lively, fun and exciting environment
- Incentives
send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Dependable
- Outbound Customer Service
- Call Center Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Call Centre
- 1 to 2 years Call Centre Operator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentives & Bonusses