Call Centre Agent at MHCM

Our client a leading healthcare company in Johannesburg is looking for a Call Centre Agent to join their team. They offer healthcare insurance to the majority of South Africans and they are looking for an incumbent who will be the liaison between the company and its current and potential customers.

As a Call Centre Agent you must be able to manage large amounts of inbound calls in a timely manner. The successful incumbent should be able to take ownership and responsibility of daily interactions with all clients. You must have the ability to handle pressure and difficult clients as you will be working under constant measurement.

The successful incumbent will possess the following knowledge and experience:

Matric

Customer Service Training

RE 5

At least one (1) years’ experience in a Call Centre environment.

Excellent data entry and typing skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Knowledge of customer service principles and practices

