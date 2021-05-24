Category Manager White Goods

May 24, 2021

My Client a Leading Retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a CATEGORY MANAGER White Goods

THE RESPONSIBILITIES INLCUDE

  • Negotiating with sales reps from suppliers
  • Maintaining comprehensive records of all transactions with suppliers
  • Negotiating deals and prices to achieve competitive retail prices and budgeted gross profit for the DC and retail
  • Managing stock levels and service levels against sales and budget
  • Managing product ranges within specified product categories
  • Achieving targeted DC sales

THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES

  • A Matric Certificate
  • A Marketing/Purchasing Degree or Diploma would be advantageous
  • Should have in-depth knowledge and minimum 3 years experience within the retail FMCG market, preferably in buying or replenishment
  • Strong drive, initative and creativity
  • Computer literacy
  • Proven negotiation skills
  • Effective decision-making skills
  • Sound interpersonal and communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Financial details

Send CV by the 4th June 2021.

