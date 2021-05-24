Chief Executive Officer at Mine Health & Safety Council

MINE AND HEALTH SAFETY COUNCIL

The Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC) was established in terms of Section 41(1) of (the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996 (Act 29 of 1996) to advise the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy on National health and safety policy and research in the mining industry. The Council seeks to make the following appointment:

Chief Executive Officer

5-year fixed term contract.

Ref. CEO/00/05/2021

Market-related salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

The incumbent will report to the Chairperson of the Board.

Purpose:

The CEO has to provide leadership in ensuring that the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is advised on the research programme, regulations, standards, Occupational Health and Safety policies, procedures and database focused on minimizing the occupational health and safety [Email Address Removed] CEO has to take a lead role to enable the execution of tasks in improving a culture of health and safety in the mining industry.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Master’s degree in either Business Administration / Leadership, Corporate Governance or Public Management

Minimum 10 years’ experience at the executive level

Knowledge and background of the mining industry on health and safety with a proven track record.

Skills Required:

Critical skills:

Proven effective leadership

Process management and technical skills. Analytical skills: Problem-solving

Decisiveness

Ability to analyse and provide strategic solutions in complex environments.

Communication skills:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal. Service and result orientation: Successful experience in managing performance; effective and efficient resource management of the Entity.

Performance areas:

The successful candidate will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following:

Executive MHSC strategy in line with the mandate

Provide advice to the Minister on Occupational health and safety matters in the South African mining and communities affected by mining activities

Promote a culture of occupational health and safety

Create an Occupational health and safety knowledge hub by providing effective and efficient business processes

Create and establish a coherent team at all levels and lead the Managing team in the development and execution of the MHSC Operational plans

Ensure financial sustainability of the Entity.

The MHSC is an equal opportunity employer. Appointments will be made in accordance with the MHSC EE policy. The MHSC reserves the right not to make an appointment. Please forward a detailed CV clearly quoting the Reference Number CEO/00/05/2021 to [Email Address Removed]

Enquiries: Tel [Phone Number Removed]; .

Closing date: 31 May 2021.

About The Employer:

