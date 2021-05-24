Customer Liaison Officer

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Client service and quality
- Relationship building
- Client orders and quotations
- Maintaining of jobs
- Invoicing (Incl. Exports)
- Sales administration
- Financial reporting
- Import and export duties
- Assisting external sales representatives where necessary
- Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary
- General office duties
Minimum Requirements:
– Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast-paced environment
– Proficient in Pastel Accounting
– Proficient in MS office suite especially excel
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills
– Strong phone presence and experience
– Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Customer Skills
- Invoicing
- Sales Support
- Contacting customers
- Pastel
- MS Office
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Telephone Skills
- Manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Incentive Bonus