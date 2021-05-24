Customer Liaison Officer

Roles and Responsibilities:

Client service and quality

Relationship building

Client orders and quotations

Maintaining of jobs

Invoicing (Incl. Exports)

Sales administration

Financial reporting

Import and export duties

Assisting external sales representatives where necessary

Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary

General office duties

Minimum Requirements:

– Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast-paced environment

– Proficient in Pastel Accounting

– Proficient in MS office suite especially excel

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Strong phone presence and experience

– Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Customer Skills

Invoicing

Sales Support

Contacting customers

Pastel

MS Office

Verbal And Written Communication

Telephone Skills

Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position