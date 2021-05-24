Customer Liaison Officer

May 24, 2021

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Client service and quality
  • Relationship building
  • Client orders and quotations
  • Maintaining of jobs
  • Invoicing (Incl. Exports)
  • Sales administration
  • Financial reporting
  • Import and export duties
  • Assisting external sales representatives where necessary
  • Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary
  • General office duties

Minimum Requirements:
– Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast-paced environment
– Proficient in Pastel Accounting
– Proficient in MS office suite especially excel
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills
– Strong phone presence and experience
– Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Skills
  • Invoicing
  • Sales Support
  • Contacting customers
  • Pastel
  • MS Office
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Telephone Skills
  • Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position