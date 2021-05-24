Electrical Proposal Engineer – Safety Division at Fourier Recruitment

Well Know company Based in Sandton that Specialises in Medical Capital Equipment Seeks ElectricalproposalEngineer Responsible for the development and management of all budget proposals required from the Safety Projects department.The role of the Proposal Engineer is to work closely with the Safety Sales and Marketing teams in order to identify, develop and implement structured projects within the Safety Division. The Proposal Engineer will be expected to design solutions for prospective customers, taking into account all necessary regulatory and legal requirements. They will be the main liaison between the Customer and Internal departments with regards to potential [URL Removed] Proposal Engineer will be expected to conduct regular site inspections in order to survey Customers needs and requirements. Ability to develop a comprehensive scope of works per project based on Customers specifications/documents and site inspections. Must be willing to assist with implementation of scope of works at various phasesWill be responsible for compiling accurate Bill of Quantities for each project.Key Responsibilities:

Identification and assessment of potential product/project developments

Engineering design and development making use of proper engineering principles

Technical feasibility studies liaising with Project manager and Product Management to ensure most effective Project solutions

Preparing customer product/project proposals

Contract negotiation with customer regarding budget and timelines

Contractor/supplier management and contract negotiation

Co-ordinate all procurement activities per project

Responsible for budget management throughout the Project Life Cycle.

Project management from project/product realisation, through project execution, to final hand-over

Preparing technical documentation for all phases of the project management cycle

Assure highest quality and compliance to external and internal standards for all processes executed by the Solution Centre

Compliance

Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Code of Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations

Ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health laws and other applicable regulations

Communication

Support Brand recognition

Relationship-Management with Distributors and/or Customers and all employees within the company

Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Implement the necessary processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, etc

Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies

Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within customer relations, service and logistic departments

Ensure compliance with all Company Policies and Procedure

Minimum RequirementsBachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Electrical EngineeringProfessional registration with ECSA or equivalent body advantageous1-3 years experienceProject management experienceBudget managementTimeline managementCreating project documentationCustomer relationship managementSupplier/contractor managementElectrical design experienceDevelop electrical systemsDesign of prototypes according to customer requirementsTroubleshoot potential issuesCreate technical specificationsCreate documentationSchematics, diagrams, 3D-models, etcReportingBackground in electrical system manufacturingProvide recommendations towards the manufacturing of designed electrical systemsAssist in solving problems during the manufacturing phaseProficient in Autodesk software -Inventor andAutoCADUnderstanding of standards and the application thereof for example SANS, EN, CE, etcLeadership skills in team environmentProblem solving abilityAnalytical and mathematical skillsAbility to adapt and make decision quickly

