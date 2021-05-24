Electrical Proposal Engineer – Safety Projects

Our client in the medical and safety technology industry is looking for an Electrical Proposal Engineer to join their Safety Division in Woodmead.

Ideal start date: 1 July 2021

This position will require travel as and when needed.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the development and management of all budget proposals required from the Safety Projects department.

The role of the Proposal Engineer is to work closely with the Safety Sales and Marketing teams in order to identify, develop and implement structured projects within the Safety Division. The Proposal Engineer will be expected to design solutions for prospective customers, taking into account all necessary regulatory and legal requirements. They will be the main liason between the Customer and Internal departments with regards to potential proposals.

The Proposal Engineer will be expected to conduct regular site inspections in order to survey Customers needs and requirements. Ability to develop a comprehensive scope of works per project based on Customers specifications/documents and site inspections. Must be willing to assist with implementation of scope of works at various phases

Will be responsible for compiling accurate Bill of Quantities for each project.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Identification and assessment of potential product/project developments

Engineering design and development making use of proper engineering principles

Technical feasibility studies liaising with Project manager and Product Management to ensure most effective project solutions

Preparing customer product/project proposals

Contract negotiation with customer regarding budget and timelines

Contractor/supplier management and contract negotiation

Co-ordinate all procurement activities per project

Responsible for budget management throughout the Project Life Cycle.

Project management from project/product realisation, through project execution, to final hand-over

Preparing technical documentation for all phases of the project management cycle

Assure highest quality and compliance to external and internal standards for all processes executed by the Solution Centre

Compliance

Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Code of Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations

Ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health laws and other applicable regulations

Communication

Support Brand recognition

Relationship-Management with Distributors and/or Customers and all employees within the company

Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Implement the necessary processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g.: ISO, etc.

Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies

Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within customer relations, service and logistic departments

Ensure compliance with all Company Policies and Procedures

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Electrical Engineering

Professional registration with ECSA or equivalent body advantageous

1-3 years’ experience

Project management experience

Budget management

Timeline management

Creating project documentation

Customer relationship management

Supplier/contractor management

Electrical design experience

Develop electrical systems

Design of prototypes according to customer requirements

Troubleshoot potential issues

Create technical specifications

Create documentation

Schematics, diagrams, 3D-models, etc.

Reporting

Background in electical system manufacturing

Provide recommendations towards the manufacturing of designed electrical systems

Assist in solving problems during the manufacturing phase

Proficient in Autodesk software

Inventor

AutoCAD

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Excel

Powerpoint

Word

Projects

Understanding of standards and the application thereof for example SANS, EN, CE, etc.

Leadership skills in team environment

Problem-solving ability

Analytical and mathematical skills

Ability to adapt and make decisions quickly

Desired Skills:

electrical engineering

project proposals

ECSA

project management

electrical design

Autodesk

